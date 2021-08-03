Torray LLC Buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Motorola Solutions Inc

New Purchases: VMW, DT,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, KLA Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Dynatrace Inc, sells Oracle Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Motorola Solutions Inc, Bank of America Corp, CyberArk Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2021Q2, Torray LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,751 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 383,526 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 319,492 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 109,817 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% American Express Co (AXP) - 109,079 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.

Torray LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 76,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 185.03%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 162,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 233.51%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $346.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 44.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.