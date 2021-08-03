Torray LLC Buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Motorola Solutions Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Torray LLC Buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Oracle Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Motorola Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VMware Inc, Fiserv Inc, KLA Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Dynatrace Inc, sells Oracle Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Motorola Solutions Inc, Bank of America Corp, CyberArk Software during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2021Q2, Torray LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Torray LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/torray+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Torray LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,751 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 383,526 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 319,492 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 109,817 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 109,079 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Torray LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 76,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 185.03%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $108.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 162,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Torray LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 233.51%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $346.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 44.70%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $69.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.

Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Torray LLC. Also check out:

1. Torray LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Torray LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Torray LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Torray LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider