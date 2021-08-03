Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Avid Bioservices Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Sells ASGN Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: CDMO, OPRX, LMAT, IRWD, CNS, CUBI, CVA, BRBR, CTS, PZZA, JJSF, STAR, AOSL, OMI, SAFE, CRNC, MYRG, SIGI, ITGR, SITC, OTTR, ANIK, PLXS, MTRN, YELP, MOG.A, TROX, FBP, EVTC, TOWN, SSP, AAWW, RNST, PGEN, XNCR, FULT, AVA, GFF, SAH, WGO, HFWA, WST, FNDB, BJRI, PGHY, WHR, UGI, DHR, PEP, TEAM, MDYV, OZK, NUE, GSEW, SNDR, CRM, WDC, V, CHRW, ABBV, MOH, EHC, TMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avid Bioservices Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, sells ASGN Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Amkor Technology Inc, Stride Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owns 294 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 80,581 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 81,176 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 40,390 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 80,271 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 23,245 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.74 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 227.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 225.90%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.58 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.77.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71.