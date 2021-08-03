Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Avid Bioservices Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Sells ASGN Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: CDMO, OPRX, LMAT, IRWD, CNS, CUBI, CVA, BRBR, CTS, PZZA, JJSF, STAR, AOSL, OMI, SAFE, CRNC, MYRG, SIGI, ITGR, SITC, OTTR, ANIK, PLXS, MTRN, YELP, MOG.A, TROX, FBP, EVTC, TOWN, SSP, AAWW, RNST, PGEN, XNCR, FULT, AVA, GFF, SAH, WGO, HFWA, WST, FNDB, BJRI, PGHY, WHR, UGI, DHR, PEP, TEAM, MDYV, OZK, NUE, GSEW, SNDR, CRM, WDC, V, CHRW, ABBV, MOH, EHC, TMO,
- Added Positions: TITN, HSY, CTRE, FLRN, SCHP, SCHO, SSNC, SCHZ, KHC, BWZ, FNDE, BWX, PAG, IGSB, GLTR, IAGG, PHB, OMC, EA,
- Reduced Positions: SF, COWN, ENSG, HZO, THC, LPX, RRR, ARCB, CALX, SCHH, PG, CROX, VNQ, CDNS, EME, JCOM, RJF, IPG, MMS, ARW, EGP, JEF, PCH, CVLT, AN, LH, ORCL, RGEN, FTNT, EAT, SMG, BERY, NWSA, ABG, BECN, CENT, CMC, MDU, ORI, PATK, BPOP, SCI, SWKS, SWK, WY, WU, ST, PRI, FRC, TACO, MGY, FLWS, BZH, DLX, DVAX, EFX, EXR, FFIN, GEF, JACK, KFRC, MAS, CASH, OHI, PRFT, RCII, SCVL, STC, UCBI, HI, TRGP, MTDR, RLGY, APAM, AR, MC, SFBS, VBTX, NTRA, SITE, BKR, AMRX, AMN, MATX, AIT, BANR, DIOD, FELE, EVRI, HVT, HTLF, KLIC, SR, MATW, PIPR, PBH, SANM, TTEC, UMBF, UCTT, UFPI, VSH, EXLS, PRIM, TTGT, GRBK, APPS, CDNA, SEM, CSOD, DOOR, RDUS, BCC, TMHC, RMAX, MGNX, TSE, OEC, VSTO, NSA, VREX, JELD, WHD, AHCO, CVET, SAFM, STLD, UBSI, USNA, WERN, VNDA, POR, QNST, HLI, CWH, ORGO, TBIO, RWO, SCHA, SCHM, AMAT, SLB, OC, BPMC, FNDA, FNDX, FNDC, FNDF, SCHX, SLYV, SCHD, SCHV, VBR, VEA, VOE, VWO,
- Sold Out: ASGN, SCHN, ISBC, LRN, AMKR, ABCB, VIVO, RDFN, TRTN, HMST, COOP, OPCH, XPO, CCS, TPB, CMCO, NTGR, NSIT, HALO, ATGE, COLL, SYKE, UNFI, SKT, PFSI, ORBC, FBC, TVTX, DGX, NXGN, ENTA, MTOR, PNTG, MANT, MDP, EBS, RYAM, MSEX, FNF, VCYT, AMWD, FHI, SJI, CLX, TENB, CHCT, NVEE, PJT, GRMN, HOLX, BOKF, AZPN, WSM, CNP, NXST, TPX, KEYS, AVT, DECK, URI, LAZ, BG, PII, KLAC, SLGN, GMRE, UTHR, VMI, HII, QRVO, TKR, CRL, GPK, LOPE, SYNH, CTLT, HRC, DTE, CLH, GLOB, IDA, CGNX, DBX, TTWO, GILD,
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 80,581 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 81,176 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 40,390 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 80,271 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 23,245 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.74 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 227.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 225.90%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.58 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ASGN Inc (ASGN)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.77.Sold Out: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29.Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71.
