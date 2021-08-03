Logo
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Avid Bioservices Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Sells ASGN Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avid Bioservices Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, sells ASGN Inc, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Amkor Technology Inc, Stride Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owns 294 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+creek+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 80,581 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 81,176 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 40,390 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.55%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 80,271 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 23,245 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
New Purchase: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 55,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in OptimizeRx Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.76 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 21,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in LeMaitre Vascular Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.74 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $52.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 33,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 15,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 99,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Titan Machinery Inc by 227.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 225.90%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc by 48.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 23.35%. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc by 23.64%. The purchase prices were between $72.58 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $93.18 and $109.4, with an estimated average price of $102.03.

Sold Out: Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.77 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $49.57.

Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.77.

Sold Out: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Sold Out: Stride Inc (LRN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Stride Inc. The sale prices were between $26.34 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
