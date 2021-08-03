Schulhoff & Co Inc Buys Schlumberger, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Newmont Corp, Sells General Electric Co

New Purchases: SLB, IVV,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schlumberger, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Newmont Corp, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schulhoff & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Schulhoff & Co Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 240,731 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 44,838 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 52,913 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 49,253 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 55,112 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schulhoff & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schulhoff & Co Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schulhoff & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.