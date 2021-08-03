Smart Money Group LLC Buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

- New Purchases: JSML, TTAC, BBP, SPTL, SHYD, WBND, FLTR, SQFT, SMTI, ACWV, QUS, SPHQ,
- Added Positions: EFAV, MTUM, LQD, AGG, IMTM, QUAL, USMV, IVV, SHM, SDY, FFIN, MUB, SCHD, SPY, FXH, FLOT, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: EMQQ, IQLT, GLD, VIG, QQQ, ISCF, HYMB, VTI, SHYG, CVX, ABBV, AMZN, MSFT, NVS, VOO,
- Sold Out: CBND, BSV, FLRN, PSK, CWB, BOND, TBF, SRLN, ROK,
For the details of Smart Money Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smart+money+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smart Money Group LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 208,694 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 79,870 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.27%
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) - 148,130 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 58,539 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 41,319 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 148,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (TTAC)
Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.488400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 95,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP)
Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $50.844300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 66,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 31,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)
Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 37,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)
Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.409500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 271.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 72,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 79,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 338.27%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 26,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 766.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 26,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 280.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 62,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CBND)
Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.14 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $34.7.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62.Sold Out: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.
