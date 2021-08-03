Smart Money Group LLC Buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

New Purchases: JSML, TTAC, BBP, SPTL, SHYD, WBND, FLTR, SQFT, SMTI, ACWV, QUS, SPHQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF, TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells , Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smart Money Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Smart Money Group LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 208,694 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 79,870 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.27% Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) - 148,130 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 58,539 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.61% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 41,319 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.09 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 148,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in TrimTabs US Free Cash Flow Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $53.45, with an estimated average price of $51.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.488400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 95,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $50.844300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 66,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $39.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 31,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 37,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.409500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 28,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 271.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 72,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.27%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 79,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 338.27%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 26,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 766.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 26,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 280.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $38.97. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 62,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $34.14 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $34.7.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3.

Smart Money Group LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81.