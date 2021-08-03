Logo
AIA Group Ltd Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AIA Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Danaher Corp, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIA Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, AIA Group Ltd owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AIA Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aia+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AIA Group Ltd
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,039,922 shares, 30.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5921.90%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 1,376,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,143 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.89%
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 449,489 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,600 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 1,376,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 523,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF (BBAX)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $58.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 503,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5921.90%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.03%. The holding were 1,039,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 96.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 178,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1752.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 418,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 365,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 116.78%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 113,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 129.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 239,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of AIA Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. AIA Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. AIA Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AIA Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AIA Group Ltd keeps buying
