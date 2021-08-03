AIA Group Ltd Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Baidu Inc, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

- New Purchases: IEUR, SPY, BBJP, BBAX, SE, TXG, IQV, SNPS, PSA, FIS, CDXS, ATVI, GS, GPN, JPM, WMB, TAP, BRK.B, SNOW, URI, CMCSA, TOL, BAC, DASH, PENN, ZNGA, M, WDC, APPS, ORCL, WFC, ANF, MRNA, IDXX, XOM, GM, C, USB, ALGN, FTNT, EW, PNC, NEE, GNRC, LULU, ALXN, AFL, SWKS, BX, TMUS, ALL, CRWD, APH, UBER, AMP, VEEV, SNAP, AXP, ODFL, CTAS, SCHW, DHI, LLY, FCX, HPQ, MXIM, EBAY, NOC, PPG, BBY, PAYX, RMD, CAT, SIVB, BIIB, WST, CDNS, ETSY, CPRT, GLW, HCA, ROK, XLNX,
- Added Positions: IVV, MSFT, CSCO, MRK, V, CL, NTRS, HD, TXN, PGR, ECL, PLD, ADP, SBUX, DE, BAX, VIPS, FB, HTHT, AAPL, INTC, UNH, TGT, COF, MS, DNLI, UPWK, TSLA, T, MU, GOOG, SHOP, EXC, F, GOOGL, KR, DIS, MA, AVGO, CVS, QCOM, PYPL, BMY, TAL, AMAT, JNJ, NVDA, CHGG, ADBE, BLK, KO, ILMN, LB, MKTX, STAA, FRC, WDAY, MMM, ABMD, LRCX, NFLX, PCAR, ABBV, W, TWLO, TTD, RDFN, AMD, ADS, COST, EMR, EXAS, FAST, HON, INTU, ISRG, KLAC, UNP, VZ, WMT, WAT, WSO, A, GD, MNST, MCD, NKE, SHW, TROW, IRBT, MELI, TREE, DG, PCRX, ZTS, GKOS, SQ, LYFT, ZM, AFRM, AAXJ, CMI, ITW, MKL,
- Reduced Positions: BIDU, PDD, EWH, EDU, AMZN, PFE, TMO, IBM, EA, FDX, PG, PEP, REGN, CTSH, ADM, CRM, LOW, AMGN, EL, UPS, BKNG,
- Sold Out: TME, DHR, FTV, FNF, IBKR, ANTM, PANW, INCY, GILD, ALLY, DELL, DOW, HPE, CFG, YEXT, QRTEA, TTWO, HRB, VST, AN, ARW, AR, DBX, MAXR, IAC, NWSA, MPC, PWR, LPX, DVN, EXPI, ABT, SONO, BBBY, NOW, KMB, ADSK, APD, CARR,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,039,922 shares, 30.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5921.90%
- iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 1,376,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 178,143 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.89%
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 449,489 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 97,600 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 1,376,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 523,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF (BBAX)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia-ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.38 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $58.9. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 503,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $282.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 28,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
AIA Group Ltd initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5921.90%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.03%. The holding were 1,039,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 96.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 178,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1752.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 418,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 365,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 116.78%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 113,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
AIA Group Ltd added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 129.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 239,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
AIA Group Ltd sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.
