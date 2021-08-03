Compass Financial Group, Inc. Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: XLI, XAR, NEE,
- Added Positions: VTI, IVV, VEA, SPY, XLV, BIV, VB, KRE, JNJ, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: SPSB, JPST, MINT, AGG,
- Sold Out: IAU,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,967 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 64,554 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 48,113 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 212,054 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 338,945 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.86%
Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 52,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33. The stock is now traded at around $127.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 13,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Compass Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
