Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys 3M Co, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells Aptiv PLC, GoDaddy Inc, Eversource Energy

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Aptiv PLC, GoDaddy Inc, Eversource Energy, Norfolk Southern Corp, PartnerRe during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. owns 181 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altavista+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 492,061 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,259 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,015 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,307 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% 3M Co (MMM) - 69,596 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2440.00%

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 2440.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 69,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 111,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 67.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCE Trust IV by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.