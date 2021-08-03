Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys 3M Co, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells Aptiv PLC, GoDaddy Inc, Eversource Energy

- New Purchases: SMMD, REET, JQC, BND, NEA, SCHZ, AMT, MRO, NKE, IWM, LQD, HSY, WTS,
- Added Positions: MMM, AGG, TIPX, JNJ, AVGO, BRK.B, GLDM, ACN, AMZN, IBB, COP, IEFA, V, TSCO, PFE, SCEPJ.PFD, XLRE, ROP, MSFT, MCD, ECL, DUK, CSCO, PEP, SWK, SYK, UNP, WMT, IYR, AMLP, ALSN, GLD, IBM, IEMG, JPM, MKL, IWR, NVDA, STZ, VGK, VYM, MO, NLYPF.PFD, FB, BUD, GSPA.PFD, DIS, VLO, TSLA, XOM, MA, TXN, SLV, SMH, PAA, LLY, XLK, RTX, VBK, BAX, SPY, SPEM, IWO, IWN, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: APTV, IJH, VGIT, LOW, VOO, INTC, BSV, CVS, UL, TGT, IJR, TT, PAYX, GLW, SHM, XLE, VEA, VIG, VTI, VWO, T, VZ, UNH, PG, MRK, KMB, GIS, ETN, DE, DRI, CF, WFC, BHK, GOOG, LHX, BAC,
- Sold Out: GDDY, ES, NSC, PREPG.PFD,
For the details of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altavista+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 492,061 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,259 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,015 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 57,307 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 69,596 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2440.00%
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $65.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 50,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 2440.00%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 69,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 111,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 67.91%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SCE Trust IV (SCEPJ.PFD)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCE Trust IV by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPG.PFD)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment