Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lokken Investment Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lokken Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lokken Investment Group LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lokken Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lokken+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lokken Investment Group LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 67,830 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,321 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 71,745 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 22,758 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,855 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
New Purchase: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $53.87 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $54.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 44,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.24 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 23,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH)

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Sold Out: Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lokken Investment Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Lokken Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lokken Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lokken Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lokken Investment Group LLC keeps buying
