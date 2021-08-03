Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc

New Purchases: STPZ, NXTG, BLCN, AUD, AUD, PFFD, VGT, JPM, XLF, SGA, TXN, TD, ITW,

STPZ, NXTG, BLCN, AUD, AUD, PFFD, VGT, JPM, XLF, SGA, TXN, TD, ITW, Added Positions: SCHB, FIXD, MSFT, JNJ, ANGL, NEE, ETH, QQQ, FHI, THO, BAC, BSV, CSCO, BRK.B, FL, WSFS, PPG, SJM, RTX, WMT, TJX, VFC, APD, LOW, ALL, AMT, AWK, APAM, BDX, EMR, GILD, MS, CMCSA, IWV, PFE, SSSS, TGT, FOF, IGSB, PNC,

SCHB, FIXD, MSFT, JNJ, ANGL, NEE, ETH, QQQ, FHI, THO, BAC, BSV, CSCO, BRK.B, FL, WSFS, PPG, SJM, RTX, WMT, TJX, VFC, APD, LOW, ALL, AMT, AWK, APAM, BDX, EMR, GILD, MS, CMCSA, IWV, PFE, SSSS, TGT, FOF, IGSB, PNC, Reduced Positions: VUG, SPY, VO, VCR, PG, LQD, T, PEP, VZ, VNQ, RVT, MCD, BSCM, HD, KO, BSCL, DUK,

VUG, SPY, VO, VCR, PG, LQD, T, PEP, VZ, VNQ, RVT, MCD, BSCM, HD, KO, BSCL, DUK, Sold Out: FTCS, ICSH, ANVS, IWF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Audacy Inc, Audacy Inc, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Annovis Bio Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lokken Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lokken Investment Group LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lokken Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lokken+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 67,830 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,321 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 71,745 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 22,758 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,855 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The purchase prices were between $53.87 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $54.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 44,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.24 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 23,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 26,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Audacy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 208,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Audacy Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.02 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $4.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 208,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 25,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Lokken Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.