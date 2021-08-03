Glynn Capital Management Llc Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, AppFolio Inc, EOG Resources Inc

Added Positions: ZM, CRWD, SMAR, SNOW, TEAM,

ZM, CRWD, SMAR, SNOW, TEAM, Reduced Positions: NFLX, FTCH, SHOP, WDAY, SQ, TWLO, COUP, NOW, OKTA, DOCU, VEEV, DDOG, PLTR,

NFLX, FTCH, SHOP, WDAY, SQ, TWLO, COUP, NOW, OKTA, DOCU, VEEV, DDOG, PLTR, Sold Out: APPF, EOG,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Netflix Inc, AppFolio Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glynn Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Glynn Capital Management Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glynn+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 1,897,222 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 350,151 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.80% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 290,151 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 285,719 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 46,081 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.13%

Glynn Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $374.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 113,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AppFolio Inc. The sale prices were between $123.17 and $149.13, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

Glynn Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.