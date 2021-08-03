Logo
Alkami to Participate in Upcoming KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Company Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. ( ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S.-based financial institutions, announced today that company leadership will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets- Future of Technology Series, August 10, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Mike Hansen, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hill and Vice President of Investor Relations Rhett Butler will present.
  • Needham & Company - 3rd Annual Virtual FinTech & Digital Transformation 1x1 Conference, August 18, 2021. Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hill and Vice President of Investor Relations Rhett Butler will host one-on-one meetings.

A webcast of the company’s presentation from the KeyBanc Capital Markets event will be accessible under events on the Alkami investor relations page.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 240 financial institutions. Alkami’s investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies.

Investor Relations Contact
Rhett Butler
[email protected]

Media Relations Contacts
Jennifer Cortez
[email protected]

Andrea Ryan
[email protected]

