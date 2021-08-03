TI Holding Company names Rohit Wadhwa as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transportation Insight Holding Company ("TI HoldCo" or "the Company"), a leading provider of non-asset tech-enabled enterprise logistics and freight brokerage solutions in North America, announced Rohit Wadhwa’s addition to the executive team as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). His role will be to drive the company’s marketing strategy and extend its competitive advantage across all three businesses in the TI Holding Company portfolio including brokerage (NTG), managed transportation and parcel.



Rohit is a highly experienced marketing leader with 20 years of B2B services experience in marketing strategy, brand building, revenue acceleration and client-centric strategies. Before joining TI HoldCo, he served as the CMO at EXL ( EXLS) responsible for global marketing, external communications and growth programs. He helped build EXL’s brand relevance and drive its evolution into a widely recognized leader in data and advanced analytics, AI-powered solutions and digital transformation.

Prior to that, Rohit spent over 10 years at Cognizant, as Head of Global Marketing for their digital business. As part of their start-up team, he was responsible for marketing and positioning strategy and supported the launch of Cognizant’s co-creation digital center in New York City. He also led global marketing and communications for Cognizant’s Healthcare and Life Sciences business and was responsible for supporting their growth objectives.

“This is an exciting time for TI HoldCo as we continue to execute on our vision to be the tech-enabled logistics partner of choice for small and large enterprises,” said TI HoldCo CEO, Ken Beyer. “Rohit brings rich experience in creating and implementing powerful strategies that will help TI HoldCo capitalize on our growth momentum and position us for the future.”

"The energy, creativity and authenticity I see at TI HoldCo and its three businesses is inspiring,” said Rohit. “The logistics industry is transforming into a tech and data-driven services model, forging the next generation of logistics providers, and I couldn't be more excited to join TI HoldCo, a company primed to become a category leader in this space."

TI HoldCo is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management.

About Transportation Insight HoldCo

Transportation Insight HoldCo operates as two sister companies, Enterprise Logistics provider Transportation Insight, LLC, and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group. Together, these companies help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $4.3 billion TI HoldCo organization serves 10,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging.

About Transportation Insight, LLC

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. Headquartered in Hickory, N.C., Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com or email [email protected]

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 45,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 13 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for four consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email [email protected]

Contact: Ryan Rogers, TI HoldCo, 770-373-0480, [email protected]