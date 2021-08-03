Kellogg Company Interns Embrace Entrepreneurial Spirit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kellogg Company Interns Embrace Entrepreneurial Spirit

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation breathes fire into Kellogg Company's vision and purpose – it connects its past, present and future. The business was founded on a great idea and it's creating the future through great ideas in support of the company's Deploy for Growth Strategy. This summer, Kellogg interns were challenged to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit for the 2021 Intern Innovation Challenge, held in partnership with eighteen94 capital, Kellogg's venture capital fund.

Kelloggs_Logo.jpg

For seven weeks, Kellogg interns worked in three groups to develop a new product pitch for one of three participating Kellogg's eighteen94 investment companies, Kuli Kuli, Siren Snacks or Taali Foods. Each company's respective group studied their business and pitched them an idea that could potentially make it to market. The interns were challenged to be creative, work together to understand the business, the competitive landscape and the consumer, while also maintaining brand identity. Each week, they met with a Kellogg mentor to help guide them, offer feedback and ensure that they were on the right path.

"115 years after our founding, the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of W.K. Kellogg lives on today and we know innovation must be the basis for how we operate within all functions and at every level of the organization," said Simon Burton, eighteen94 co-fund manager. "And in just seven weeks, the interns proved that when collaboration, a shared passion and commitment to success are in the mix, the innovative ideas are limitless."

Kellogg is creating its future through great ideas and broadening its innovative landscape through a variety of means in support of its Deploy for Growth Strategy. From the Innovation Suite – including the world-class Center for Sensory and Consumer Discovery and the Kellogg Center for Culinary Innovation – to the opening of the state-of-the-art Menuvation Center at the Hatchery in Chicago, of which Kellogg is a founding member, the ability to move with agility and think like a start-up is more important than ever, especially as the food industry evolves to meet the ever-changing demands and needs of consumers.

"The first-hand experience the interns gained by working with these entrepreneurs will certainly equip them with invaluable skills that will help them to succeed throughout their careers, regardless of their chosen path," Burton added. "The excitement and creativity the interns displayed was inspiring, and while we can't share any of the 2021 innovations yet, if and when one makes it to market, we'll be sure to highlight the product's innovation journey."

Each year, the Intern Innovation Challenge focuses on a different area of the business and over the years, some of the winning innovations made it to market. To date, the most successful innovation is the Pop-Tart Bites, developed by the 2017 intern class.

Discover what the 2021 summer interns had to say about their experience at this link.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Dayspurpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE63892&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-interns-embrace-entrepreneurial-spirit-301347666.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE63892&Transmission_Id=202108031705PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE63892&DateId=20210803
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment