azValor Asset Management Buys Schlumberger, Endeavour Mining PLC, Public Power Corp SA, Sells British American Tobacco PLC, Suncor Energy Inc, Imperial Brands PLC

Investment company azValor Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Schlumberger, Endeavour Mining PLC, Public Power Corp SA, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells British American Tobacco PLC, Suncor Energy Inc, Imperial Brands PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, azValor Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, azValor Asset Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 78,046 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.57% Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV) - 113,650 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.86% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 111,111 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43% NOV Inc (NOV) - 142,475 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 31,332 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Public Power Corp SA. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 87,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 72.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 78,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Endeavour Mining PLC by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 113,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Glencore PLC by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $3.34, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $3.268000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 443,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 154.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.67 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.648000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 103,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 1914.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 83,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in IOG PLC. The sale prices were between $0.18 and $0.23, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 62.82%. The sale prices were between $26.26 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. azValor Asset Management still held 14,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 45.11%. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. azValor Asset Management still held 29,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Imperial Brands PLC by 91.34%. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $15.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. azValor Asset Management still held 2,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 27.23%. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. azValor Asset Management still held 39,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 31.3%. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. azValor Asset Management still held 16,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Tullow Oil PLC by 21.66%. The sale prices were between $0.45 and $0.65, with an estimated average price of $0.54. The stock is now traded at around $0.457400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. azValor Asset Management still held 2,259,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.