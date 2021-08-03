azValor Asset Management Buys Schlumberger, Endeavour Mining PLC, Public Power Corp SA, Sells British American Tobacco PLC, Suncor Energy Inc, Imperial Brands PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

azValor Asset Management Buys Schlumberger, Endeavour Mining PLC, Public Power Corp SA, Sells British American Tobacco PLC, Suncor Energy Inc, Imperial Brands PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company azValor Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Schlumberger, Endeavour Mining PLC, Public Power Corp SA, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells British American Tobacco PLC, Suncor Energy Inc, Imperial Brands PLC, Canadian Natural Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, azValor Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, azValor Asset Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $36 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

azValor Blue Chips FI 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azvalor+blue+chips+fi/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of azValor Blue Chips FI
  1. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 78,046 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.57%
  2. Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV) - 113,650 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.86%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 111,111 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.43%
  4. NOV Inc (NOV) - 142,475 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 31,332 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
New Purchase: Public Power Corp SA (PPC)

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Public Power Corp SA. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 87,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

azValor Asset Management initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 72.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 78,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Endeavour Mining PLC by 62.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 113,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Glencore PLC (GLEN)

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Glencore PLC by 73.77%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $3.34, with an estimated average price of $3.09. The stock is now traded at around $3.268000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 443,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tenaris SA (TEN)

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Tenaris SA by 154.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.67 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.648000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 103,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 1914.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 12,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

azValor Asset Management added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 33.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 83,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IOG PLC (IOG)

azValor Asset Management sold out a holding in IOG PLC. The sale prices were between $0.18 and $0.23, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

Reduced: British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 62.82%. The sale prices were between $26.26 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. azValor Asset Management still held 14,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 45.11%. The sale prices were between $25.15 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. azValor Asset Management still held 29,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Imperial Brands PLC by 91.34%. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $16.74, with an estimated average price of $15.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. azValor Asset Management still held 2,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 27.23%. The sale prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. azValor Asset Management still held 39,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 31.3%. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.15%. azValor Asset Management still held 16,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)

azValor Asset Management reduced to a holding in Tullow Oil PLC by 21.66%. The sale prices were between $0.45 and $0.65, with an estimated average price of $0.54. The stock is now traded at around $0.457400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. azValor Asset Management still held 2,259,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of azValor Blue Chips FI. Also check out:

1. azValor Blue Chips FI's Undervalued Stocks
2. azValor Blue Chips FI's Top Growth Companies, and
3. azValor Blue Chips FI's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that azValor Blue Chips FI keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider