Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World,” “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company’s stock repurchase program for up to an additional $125.0 million of its Class A common stock, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company’s stock repurchase program originally approved on October 30, 2020 for an additional $125.0 million of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, effective immediately, resulting in approximately $156,808,000 remaining available for such repurchases. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately $45.5 million. The Board of Directors extended the expiration of the repurchase authorization to August 31, 2023.

“The approval of the increased stock repurchase program reflects the confidence our senior management team, Board of Directors, and I have in the Company’s future performance and ability to generate strong cash flow and create long term value,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World.

Repurchases under the program may be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, with the amount and timing of repurchases to be determined at the Company’s discretion, depending on market conditions and corporate needs. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of Class A common stock and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Board’s discretion. The Company expects to fund the repurchases using cash on hand.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 185 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister brand Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the amount and timing of any stock repurchases. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations.

These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to market conditions for our Class A common stock and a determination by the Company to purchase less than the authorized amount of its stock.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

