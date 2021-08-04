Logo
B2Gold Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, August 3, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

B2Gold_Corp__B2Gold_Second_Quarter_2021_Financial_Results___Conf.jpg

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 (Vancouver), +1 (416) 764-8659 (Toronto) or +1 (888) 664-6392 (toll free) prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or +1 (888) 390-0541 (toll free) (passcode 215816 #).

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost, international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland and Uzbekistan.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=VA64009&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-second-quarter-2021-financial-results--conference-call-and-webcast-details-301347738.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA64009&Transmission_Id=202108031859PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA64009&DateId=20210803
