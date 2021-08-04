Logo
RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

AIDP to Sell RiceBran's SRB and SRB Derivative Ingredients to Supplement and Nutraceutical Market

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced it has formed a sales and distribution relationship with AIDP, Inc., ("AIDP") one of the leading suppliers of specialty ingredients into the supplement and nutraceutical markets.

Based in California, AIDP is one a leading marketing, sales development, and distribution company focused on research-based innovative ingredient solutions that meet consumer demand for health and wellness. AIDP has an established reputation for carefully selecting functional ingredients based on safety, clinical support, sustainable sourcing methods, and rigorous quality control. AIDP works with institutions and companies to commercialize their technology and clinically supported products on a global basis. AIDP is NSF Certified, FSMA and SIDI compliant, GMP registered, and a Trace Grains member.

"Having completed the necessary operating improvements, we are now in a position to expand the distribution of our SRB derivative ingredients, initially focusing on the specialty, supplement, and nutraceutical markets," said RiceBran's Executive Chairman Peter Bradley. "AIDP is an ideal distributor for us, with the reputation and relationships across the industry to enable mutual success. We expect this relationship to significantly expand our market reach and accelerate commercialization of these innovative products, taking advantage of our enhanced production capabilities."

"AIDP is committed to providing ingredients that offer unique attributes and enhanced functionality to the large and growing supplement and nutraceuticals markets," says Mark Thurston, President of AIDP. "RiceBran's stabilized rice bran-based products represent a significant addition to our portfolio, providing manufacturers with a compelling alternative to more traditional options. Increasingly, consumers are seeking healthy, natural choices. We believe RiceBran's products offer a new, unique and attractive option for consumers looking for a sustainable clean label option to meet the demand for healthy alternatives."

About AIDP, Inc.

AIDP is a leader in functional ingredients, with a focus on extensively researched products that meet consumer demand for wellness and healthy aging. Its commitment is to source high-quality ingredients and provide proprietary solutions that address formulation challenges. AIDP's success is grounded in its depth of experience and commitment to strong science. For more information contact us at [email protected] and visit www.aidp.com.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. Notably, we are global leader in the production and marketing of stabilized rice bran (SRB), and high value-added derivative products derived from SRB, as well as a processor of rice, rice co-products, and barley and oat products. We create and produce products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers, both domestically and internationally. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about RiceBran's expectations regarding its future financial results, sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improvements, and SG&A. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that operations are disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of profitable operations. RiceBran Technologies does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in RiceBran Technologies' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent periodic reports.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
[email protected]
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658188/RiceBran-Technologies-and-AIDP-Form-Sales-and-Distribution-Relationship

img.ashx?id=658188

