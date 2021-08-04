Electrovaya Announces Q3 2021 - Quarter End June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the Quarterly Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 Electrovaya Inc. ( TSX:EFL, Financial)(OTCQB:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday August 9th, 2021 after the markets close. CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and EVP & CFO Richard Halka will host a conference call on Tuesday August 10th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

The Company will hold a conference call on, August 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the June 30, 2021 quarter end financial results and to provide a business update.

US and Canada toll free: (877) 407-8291

International: + 1 (201) 689-8345

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on August 10, 2021 through August 24, 2021. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is (877) 660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is +1 (201) 612-7415. The replay conference ID is 13722291.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Jason Roy

Director, Investor Relations & Communications

Electrovaya Inc.

905-855-4618

[email protected]

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. ( TSX:EFL, Financial)(OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

