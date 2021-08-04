Logo
Nuix Appoints Abdeslam Afras to Lead Company Strategy in Investigations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, Aug. 3, 2021

SYDNEY, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global software company Nuix (www.nuix.com) has recruited investigations software industry veteran Abdeslam Afras to lead its worldwide strategy in digital forensics and incident response. Nuix appointed Afras Executive Vice President of Investigations, based in the company's Frankfurt, Germany office.

"Abdes is a proven leader with robust experience driving strategy and operations for global technology companies," said Rod Vawdrey, group chief executive officer of Nuix. "We look forward to him taking Nuix to greater heights with an emphasis on adding unique products and capabilities that exceed customer expectations and drive long-term growth."

Afras has over 25 years' experience in business-to-business information technology, most recently as chief revenue officer and president of AccessData. Previously, he held executive leadership positions within the European business groups at Recommind, Data Room Services and Iron Mountain Digital.

"Nuix has the world's leading processing power with best-in-class global brands, laying a tremendous foundation in the investigations market," said Afras. "I'm excited by the focus and increasing investment Nuix is making in forensic software and services in order to deliver cutting-edge tools and high-value experiences for our clients."

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com | ASX:NXL) creates innovative software that empowers organizations to simply and quickly find the truth from any data in a digital world. We are a passionate and talented team, delighting our customers with software that transforms data into actionable intelligence and helps them overcome the challenges of litigation, investigation, governance, risk and compliance.

Nuix Ltd
Level 27, 1 Market St
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia

Nuix (and any other Nuix trademarks used) are trademarks of Nuix Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, as applicable. All other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Any use of Nuix trademarks requires prior written approval from the Nuix Legal Department. The Nuix Legal Department can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. THIS MATERIAL IS COMPRISED OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OWNED BY NUIX LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES ("NUIX"), INCLUDING COPYRIGHTABLE SUBJECT MATTER THAT HAS BEEN NOTICED AS SUCH AND/OR REGISTERED WITH THE UNITED STATES COPYRIGHT OFFICE. ANY REPRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION, ADAPTATION, PUBLIC DISPLAY OR PUBLIC PERFORMANCE OF THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY (OTHER THAN FOR PREAPPROVED INTERNAL PURPOSES) REQUIRES PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL FROM NUIX.

favicon.png?sn=CN61161&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuix-appoints-abdeslam-afras-to-lead-company-strategy-in-investigations-301346541.html

SOURCE Nuix

