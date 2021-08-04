Logo
Amcor to report fiscal 2021 full year results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2021

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2021 after the US market closes on Tuesday 17 August 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday 17 August 2021 / 7.30am Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 18 August 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

US and Canada:

866 211 4133 (toll-free)

Australia:

1800 287 011 (toll-free)

United Kingdom:

0800 051 7107 (toll-free)

Hong Kong, China:

800 901 563 (toll-free)

Singapore:

800 852 6506 (toll-free)

All other countries:

+1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)



Conference ID

1892522

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Tracey Whitehead
Global Head of Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9028 / +1 224-478-5790
[email protected]

Damien Bird
Vice President Investor Relations
Amcor
+61 3 9226 9070
[email protected]


Media - Europe
Ernesto Duran
Head of Global Communications
Amcor
+41 78 698 69 40
[email protected]

Media - Australia
James Strong

Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 448 881 174
[email protected]

Media - North America
Daniel Yunger

KekstCNC
+1 212 521 4879
[email protected]

About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

favicon.png?sn=CN64210&sd=2021-08-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-fiscal-2021-full-year-results-301347805.html

SOURCE Amcor

