Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Buys Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, PPD Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells , , Schlumberger

New Purchases: BAMR, PPD, NUAN,

BAMR, PPD, NUAN, Added Positions: TBF,

TBF, Reduced Positions: PGR, PAYX, BRK.B, CMCSA, ECL, FAST, BAM, REGN, EXPD, WFC, UNP, MLM, NKE, GOOGL, JPM,

PGR, PAYX, BRK.B, CMCSA, ECL, FAST, BAM, REGN, EXPD, WFC, UNP, MLM, NKE, GOOGL, JPM, Sold Out: VAR, CATM, SLB, PTVCB, FPRX, GLUU,

Investment company Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, PPD Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, sells , , Schlumberger, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCDONALD CAPITAL INVESTORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcdonald+capital+investors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,819,239 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 1,395,945 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 440,063 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Nike Inc (NKE) - 634,649 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 174,438 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.77 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.89.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $22.87 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.