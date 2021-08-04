Avestar Capital, LLC Buys IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

- New Purchases: HFXI, PULS, REET, XSOE, SECT, AVUS, JSML, IEUR, DRIV, EMQQ, RCD, TPYP, VNQ, PDBC, AVUV, FMHI, LYFT, KRBN, HJEN, BSDE, BSJM, BSJN, IBDR, IBDS, IBDT, IGBH, BSJP, IBDQ, BKNG, JJC, RDVY, VIAC, BYND, SNAP, CVNA, MPC, YOLO, ULTA, DDOG, KURE, WBND, AAP, SPCX, MRVL, FALN, VIOV, LBRDK, LMBS, OVB, AOS, EXPD, IT, MKL, SUI, BR, DOW, MEAR, NSP, BOH, CASY, FLR, HXL, HUN, WSO, POR, SSNC, FAF, CBOE, HPP, BWXT, BURL, ABNB, FCVT, GII, SSUS, XLRE, Y, LNT, AZN, AVY, BSX, CLX, ETR, EXPE, HAS, HSY, HUBB, J, NUVA, LIN, SPG, UL, WAT, WWD, XEL, ZBH, CMG, TEL, BAH, UI, EPAM, CDK, OLLI, CARG, IAA, COIN, IBDU, NOK,
- Added Positions: PFF, IWB, BIDU, ZM, LIT, MSFT, PHM, PLTR, BSJL, PTON, FMB, HYG, AMZN, NTES, LSXMK, ADSK, DIS, ACN, BAC, BMY, LNG, DHI, MCO, PBR, RIO, UNH, FB, VIOG, XAR, DVA, CRM, BTI, EFX, LEN, RDS.B, PM, TAK, GM, FRC, SPT, CVS, COF, VALE, GS, MS, VOD, VST, SNOW, MT, QDEL, TSN, WKHS, DG, GOOG, SHOP, PYPL, SQ, PINS, CRWD, NET, AI, IHI, XLF, BA, JNJ, RTX, ITCI, PRPL, AXNX, U, TJX, FRPT, DKNG, ARKK, BND, SLV, SOXX, VB, ADBE, AMAT, BHP, CCL, JACK, NVDA, NFLX, LUV, TSM, VRTX, V, TWTR, BABA, TEAM, MRNA, FIXD, ITUB, CHKP, CTXS, KO, ABEV, EQIX, NEE, FISV, HDB, MNST, LHX, HD, HUM, IBN, ILMN, MRK, RNWK, SAP, VIV, TMO, AWF, NXPI, VAC, NOW, ZTS, HLT, TTD, OKTA, ROKU, DOCU, GH, ALC, VLDR,
- Reduced Positions: FTSM, MINT, GSY, JPST, GLD, FVD, SPY, UBER, SCHG, NIO, VEA, XLK, BOTZ, VZ, SEDG, JPM, LMT, PG, MDLZ, CSCO, XPEL, UPS, MET, VCSH, ARKG, AMD, PFE, TDOC, MCD, LYB, SLQD, XRAY, IBM, ABBV, QQQ, AVGO, BIIB, AZO, CP, ADI, EBAY, CVX, CSGP, BBVA, CMCSA, BP, DEO, FCN, TPGY, GDRX, SCPL, TSLA, MSCI, TMUS, SQM, LOW, MSBI, CHTR, PEP, BX, TLT, ABT,
- Sold Out: ZS, HALO, TWLO, T, NOVA, GSHD, FNF, INFO, AKAM, VUG, SYNH, EMN, TEX, BERY, MO, BAX, AEO, IDA, PRU, HCA, VMI, PEG, PNC, MAS, LKQ, EHC, COP, HAL, ALL, AGCO, CIT, RF, HHC, PEB, RJF, ASB, CSX, GILD, CHIQ, HIG, ARKW, SGOL, GE,
For the details of Avestar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avestar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Avestar Capital, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,289 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,200 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,300 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 73,393 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,107 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.117600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 397,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.64 and $49.73, with an estimated average price of $49.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 122,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 213,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 127,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $74.23, with an estimated average price of $72.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 67,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 309.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 170,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 166.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $164.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $374.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 177.80%. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 105,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 151.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.Sold Out: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $33.42.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.
