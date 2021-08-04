GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: BSCO, SCHJ, FALN, TXRH, IHI,

BSCO, SCHJ, FALN, TXRH, IHI, Added Positions: ADBE, COST, HEI.A, IJS, SCHD, AAPL, SCHW, MCD, V, ORCL, SYK, AZO, MCHP, CRM, SBUX,

ADBE, COST, HEI.A, IJS, SCHD, AAPL, SCHW, MCD, V, ORCL, SYK, AZO, MCHP, CRM, SBUX, Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHA, SWKS, CHKP, VCIT, KSU, APD, GOOGL, CARR, ADI, NOC, VGT, SWK,

SCHG, SCHA, SWKS, CHKP, VCIT, KSU, APD, GOOGL, CARR, ADI, NOC, VGT, SWK, Sold Out: JNJ, XLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 641,582 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,614 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,544 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,356 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 57,905 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 641,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 72,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 116,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Heico Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $113.6 and $136.82, with an estimated average price of $126.18. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.41%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.