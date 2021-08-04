Logo
GPM Growth Investors, Inc. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GPM Growth Investors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gpm+growth+investors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 641,582 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,614 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,544 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,356 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 57,905 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.91%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.48%. The holding were 641,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 72,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 116,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $621.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Heico Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $113.6 and $136.82, with an estimated average price of $126.18. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.41%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $101.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 39,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

GPM Growth Investors, Inc. sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of GPM Growth Investors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GPM Growth Investors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GPM Growth Investors, Inc. keeps buying
