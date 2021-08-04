Allianz SE Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Allianz SE ("Allianz" or the "Company") ( ALIZY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Allianz disclosed on August 1, 2021 that “[s]ubsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’) has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ.” Allianz further stated that “[i]n light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.”

