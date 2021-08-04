Booking Holdings to Make Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 4

PR Newswire
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.
Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.
About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visitBookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.
Media Contact:
Kim Soward
Booking Holdings
[email protected]
