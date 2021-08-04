Logo
Illumina Donates $1 Million in Sequencing Capabilities to Mumbai to Support Sequencing-Based COVID-19 Surveillance in India

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) has donated $1 million in sequencing capabilities to the Molecular Diagnostic Reference Laboratory at Kasturba Hospital, in the Municipal Corporate of Greater Mumbai, to help expand SARS-CoV-2 sequencing capabilities in the region and support the broader genomic surveillance effort across India. Kasturba Hospital was the first hospital in Mumbai to begin sequencing SARS-CoV-2 this year and will examine how variants of the virus are being spread across India.

hires_illumina_logo_rgb_Logo.jpg

"Illumina believes in democratization of access to sequencing and we are committed to helping the regions of the world that carry most of the infectious disease burden to build genomics capabilities," said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "This donation will help to make NGS technology and expertise accessible in Mumbai, supporting the region and contributing to genomic surveillance in India more broadly."

"We are grateful for Illumina's support in the pandemic fight," said Dr. Jayanthi Shastri, Laboratory Director from the Molecular Diagnostic Reference Laboratory at Kasturba Hospital.

The donation includes two of Illumina's newest next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, the NextSeq™ 2000, reagents, a rapid bioinformatics analysis platform (DRAGEN) and four years of service support for the sequencing installations. It is part of Illumina's broader philanthropic program to provide access to NGS technology throughout the world to drive a global response that will be effective in supporting SARS-CoV-2 control efforts.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Source: Illumina, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA61950&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-donates-1-million-in-sequencing-capabilities-to-mumbai-to-support-sequencing-based-covid-19-surveillance-in-india-301346403.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA61950&Transmission_Id=202108032130PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA61950&DateId=20210803
