Juniper Networks Joins Softbank's 5G Consortium

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Juniper+Networks (

NYSE:JNPR, Financial), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has joined the Softbank 5G Consortium established by Softbank Corp. as a founding member, having been named as a 5G-related partner.

As long-time partners, Juniper Networks and Softbank have journeyed and grown together over the years into the 5G era. In particular, Juniper’s automated and secure IP networking solutions, including its flagship MX Series Universal Routing Platforms, play a crucial role in the development of Softbank’s 5G infrastructure. This solution offers strong scalability, reliability and flexibility, which are all key to Softbank’s 5G networking demands and requirements such as Network Slicing with SRv6.

The Softbank 5G Consortium brings together partners, operators, industry experts and companies in 5G-related fields, to collaborate alongside Softbank on proof-of-concept demonstrations aimed at addressing the commercialization and adoption of 5G solutions across various industry verticals.

Supporting Quote

“Juniper Networks is delighted to build on our long-running relationship to partner with Softbank into the 5G era. Alongside Softbank and the other members of the Softbank 5G Consortium, we look forward to accelerating the development, commercialization and adoption of 5G solutions – and to continue delivering the superior networking experiences that will transform the way people connect, work and live.”

- Raghavendra Mallya, Vice President, Platform Engineering, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper+Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Category-Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210803005074r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005074/en/

