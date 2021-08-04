AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM), To Conduct R&D On AI Technologies For Mobile Camera For Its Range of Xplore Devices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd ( NSX:A88, Financial)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company') is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its technologies, has established an R&D collaboration with The National University of Malaysia (UKM), a premier Malaysian University under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, Malaysia for the development of cutting-edge AI technologies for mobile camera vision.

The objective is to conduct and to commercialize new generations of application software (Apps) for future mobile/satellite cameras leveraging on new frontiers in the Digital Signal Processing techniques including but not limited to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The MOA will focus into areas of Image Processing Algorithms and AI For High Performance Future Cameras. This work will be a step into the future of using holographic virtual reality in digital cameras.

Together with the new innovation in the camera hardware, the R&D in the AI and holography for mobile/satellite cameras could revolutionize the design of new mobile cameras for full user experience that opens up new market opportunities in the future.

"This collaboration will bring together the country's brightest minds, advanced research capabilities and global resources to develop one of the most popular modern smartphones component such as mobile/satellite cameras. AdvanceTC and UKM will bring in real-world industry exposure to carry out joint initiatives and research", saidCP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

The Company will continue to update on progress and inform public on new information.

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices.

More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world's first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

