Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Capital+Online, a leading global data centre and cloud service provider in China, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation.

China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth in recent years and is expected to reach 367.05 billion yuan by 20231. As one of the few service providers that offer both Internet Data Center (IDC) and cloud computing services in China, Capital Online serves nearly 40% of the top 100 internet companies nationwide, including organizations across various booming industries such as gaming, e-commerce, education and big data.

As one of the leading cloud computing service providers in China, Capital Online plays an integral role as a key enabler in further driving the overall growth of China’s digital economy. Given this digital explosion, Capital Online is focused on achieving cloud network convergence through Juniper’s experience-first approach to networking solutions, and is on track to support the expansion of its cloud business globally while delivering a superior end-user experience.

News Highlights:

With the implementation of Juniper%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Apstra%26rsquo%3Bs open, multi-vendor intent-based networking design, Capital Online is able to transform its data centre operations by leveraging AI-driven automation. This allows for greater flexibility and more predictable outcomes across their data center operations while providing the building blocks of a strong foundation for the development of a self-driving network (SDN).

By deploying Juniper Networks® QFX+Series+Switches, MX+Series+Universal+Routing+Platforms and SRX+Series+Services+Gateways, Capital Online is well-positioned to develop a secure cloud-network convergence infrastructure that can seamlessly grow with its evolving data center needs and meet the demands of its thriving business.

Supporting Quotes:

“Capital Online is at the centre of China’s digital economic expansion, and Juniper is excited to be driving this growth alongside them. By applying industry-leading insights, automation, security and AI, we are relentlessly committed to constantly improving the network experience for our customers. As more organizations continue to place an increasing focus on automated network operations and maintenance (O&M) in this era of explosive data growth, AI-driven interconnected data centers have become crucial to the technological development of businesses today, and we are proud to be able to play such a significant role in this transformation.”

— Jing Youhao, Chief Technology Officer, China, Juniper Networks

“Juniper Networks and Capital Online have a shared vision in the areas of network technology development. With the solutions and strong support offered by Juniper Networks, we are able to realize our goal of achieving cloud-network convergence through intelligent automation and attain greater flexibility in our cloud-centric operations. Building upon the great success that we’ve had with our customers, our strategic partnership has further scaled our global cloud business while maintaining our leadership position in network infrastructure technology.”

— Xu Xiaohu, Chief Architect, Capital Online

“Our collaborative partnership with Capital Online has resulted in building a strong foundation for the future development of the Internet Data Center industry in China amidst the ongoing technological transformation. We look forward to supporting the ever-growing business needs of Capital Online and strengthening its leadership position through the implementation of our cutting-edge solutions by delivering on an experience-centric network – all while driving the long-term development of China’s digital industry.”

— Norman Lam, VP & Managing Director, China, Juniper Networks

