Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Despite some unfavorable factors such as the semiconductor supply shortage and an increase in raw material costs, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 amounted to 243.2 billion yen , a year-on-year increase by 356.9 billion yen . This was due primarily to a positive effect of the company's ongoing initiatives to solidify its existing businesses as well as an increase in unit sales compared to the same period last year which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

I. Consolidated financial summary and business-by-business results for the fiscal first quarter (3 months) ended June 30, 2021

Sales revenue: 3,583.8 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 68.7%)

The increase was due to higher sales revenue from all businesses.

The increase was due primarily to higher profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix and favorable currency effects.

The increase was due also to an increase in the share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.

1) Motorcycle business

Sales revenue: 518.2 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 243.9 billion yen)

The increase was due to the recovery of sales mainly in Asia.

Operating profit: 80.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 69.4 billion yen).

The increase was due primarily to higher profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix.

2) Automobile business

Sales revenue: 2,252.4 billion yen(a year-on-year increase of 996.7 billion yen)

The increase was due primarily to the recovery of sales mainly in North America.

Operating profit: 70.6 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 266.5 billion yen)

The increase was due primarily to higher profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix.

Combined with operating profit from financial services business related to automobile sales, the estimated operating profit for automobile business is 159.2 billion yen.

3) Financial Services business

Operating profit: 92.2 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 20.6 billion yen)

The increase was due primarily to higher prices for used vehicles.

4) Life Creation (power products) and Other businesses

Operating loss: 0.3 billion yen(a year-on-year improvement of 0.1 billion yen)

Aircraft/aircraft engine business, which is included in "Other businesses," accounted for an operating loss of 8.3 billion yen.

II. Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(FY22)

Honda is forecasting a year-on-year increase in both sales revenue and profit for the current fiscal year due primarily to an increase in unit sales and the positive effect of the company's ongoing initiatives to solidify its existing businesses.

The previously announced forecast for operating profit for this fiscal year was revised upward by 120.0 billion yen to 780.0 billion yen . This is based on the forecast that further control of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and cost reduction efforts will offset the impact of unfavorable factors such as the semiconductor supply shortage and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic mainly in Asia .

The previously announced forecast for profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by 80.0 billion yen to 670.0 billion yen , due primarily to an increase in operating profit.

III. Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares

For the purpose of improving efficiency of its capital structure and implementing a flexible capital strategy, among others, Honda resolved the following details regarding the acquisition of its own shares at the Board of Directors meeting held today.

Total number of shares to be acquired (maximum): 18 million shares (common shares)

Total amount of acquisition (maximum): 70 billion yen

Period of acquisition: From August 5, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2021





1st quarter ended June 30, 2020 (3 months period) 1st quarter ended June 30, 2021 (3 months period) Difference Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 1.855 3.879 +2.024 Automobiles*3 0.792 0.998 +0.206 Life Creation 1.083 1.708 +0.625 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 1.221 2.392 +1.171 Automobiles*3 0.337 0.608 +0.271 Life Creation 1.083 1.708 +0.625 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 2,123.7 3,583.8 +1,460.0 Operating profit -113.6 243.2 +356.9 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 39.9 55.9 +15.9 Profit before income taxes -73.4 311.3 +384.7 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent -80.8 222.5 +303.3 Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 108 109 JPY depreciated

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY22)





FY21 results Previous

FY22

forecasts

（2021/5/14） Revised

FY22

forecasts

(2021/8/4) Difference

compared to

FY21 results Difference

compared to

previous

forecasts Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 15.132 18.000 17.400 +2.268 -0.600 Automobiles*3 4.546 5.000 4.850 +0.304 -0.150 Life Creation 5.623 5.900 6.300 +0.677 +0.400 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 10.264 11.860 11.130 +0.866 -0.730 Automobiles*3 2.617 3.030 2.940 +0.323 -0.090 Life Creation 5.623 5.900 6.300 +0.677 +0.400 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 13,170.5 15,200.0 15,450.0 +2,279.4 +250.0 Operating profit 660.2 660.0 780.0 +119.7 +120.0 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 272.7 220.0 220.0 -52.7 ― Profit before income taxes 914.0 870.0 1,000.0 +85.9 +130.0 Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent 657.4 590.0 670.0 +12.5 +80.0 Quarterly dividend per share (yen) 110 110 110 ― ― Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 106 105 106 ― JPY to

1 yen/dollar





*1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.



*2 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.



*3 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.

For Additional Information, please visit;

https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honda-motor-co-ltd-hmcnyse-announced-its-consolidated-financial-summary-for-the-fiscal-1st-quarter-ended-june-30-2021-and-forecasts-for-the-fiscal-year-ending-march-31-2022-301347993.html

