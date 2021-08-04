Peter Lynch on the Dangers of Investing at the Top of the Market

Peter Lynch’s views on selling shares during a bull market may not resonate with many investors at the present time. After all, few investors are likely to be concerned about the prospect of a stock market crash. Indeed, the S&P 500 has delivered exceptional gains in recent months despite an uncertain economic environment.

However, a bear market can occur at any time without prior warning. The Covid-19 stock market crash in March 2020 is a prime example of this. At the start of 2020, very few investors would have believed that the S&P 500 would be trading around 30% down within three months.

Similar one-off events have occurred throughout the stock market’s history. Indeed, no bull market has ever lasted forever. Investors who fail to understand this fact could find it becomes a costly mistake, since the average stock market decline during a bear market has been around 36%.

The top of the bull market

Peter Lynch has previously discussed this point. The former Magellan fund manager, who delivered a 29% annualized return between 1977 and 1990, once said:

“Missing the bottom on the way up won’t cost you anything. It’s missing the top on the way down that’s always expensive.”

Of course, identifying when a stock has reached its highest point is easier in theory than it is in practice. The top of a bull market can only be pinpointed after it has come to an end. This means that investors are unlikely to sell at the very top of the current bull market without a degree of luck.

However, it is possible to gain a sense of when a bull market may be reaching unsustainable levels by focusing on company valuations. For example, comparing ratios such as price-earnings, price-book and cash flow measures to their long-term averages could provide guidance on whether stocks have become overvalued. Should they offer little or no margin of safety, investors may deduce that the bull market is unlikely to move a stock significantly higher. This may act as a sell signal.

A frustrating experience

Clearly, a bull market can continue for a prolonged period of time even after valuations reach unsustainable levels. Indeed, the longest bull market in history lasted for 13 years between 1987 and 2000, despite company valuations rising to extreme levels during the dot-com bubble. Such situations can mean that investors who sell out of richly valued shares spend a period of time holding cash that offers a disappointing return.

While this situation can be frustrating, such investors may miss out on the very worst of the next bear market by following Peter Lynch’s advice and avoiding overvalued shares. Richly valued stocks may be hardest hit in a market downturn, since investors may have priced in a period of long-term growth that does not factor in the prospect of disappointment.

Moreover, investors who sell shares in a bull market and hold cash may be in a strong position to capitalize on lower valuations further down the line. They are likely to become present at some point in the coming years, since the market cycle remains omnipresent despite the stock market’s recent surge.