Chelsea Football Club Completes Implementation of Clover to Enable Cashless, Contact-Free Payments Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chelsea Football Club Completes Implementation of Clover to Enable Cashless, Contact-Free Payments Experience

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

AsChelsea Football Club fans return to Stamford Bridge today they will enjoy a completely cashless payments experience thanks to the deployment of the innovative Clover® platform from Fiserv%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV). More than 200 Clover point-of-sale (POS) devices and handheld Clover Flex devices have been deployed to enable quick and contact-free purchases at stadium food and beverage outlets, and for match day programmes, museum entrance and stadium tours.

An official partner of Chelsea, Fiserv has an established relationship with the club as the processer of all payments for the club’s match day and non-match day operations. The addition of Clover devices will facilitate a convenient, cashless, and contact-free payment experience for fans as they return to the stadium.

“The implementation of Clover devices at Stamford Bridge is the next step in our progression toward a completely cashless experience,” said Guy Laurence, chief executive at Chelsea Football Club. “The speed and convenience with which Clover can enable payments will help transform both the fan experience and our retail operations, while also enhancing the efficiency of our treasury processes as it eliminates tedious tasks such as coin counting.”

Clover enables customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, with the option of receiving digital receipts. Clover is easy for operators to use and card processing time is significantly shorter than many POS systems, which facilitates faster transaction times and shorter queues for fans, enhancing their experience at the stadium.

Clover devices will enable contact-free payments at the food and beverage outlets throughout Stamford Bridge, while handheld Clover Flex devices will be used for programme sales.

“With many payments within the Chelsea complex already made electronically, the move to a cashless environment reflects how people prefer to pay today,” said John Gibbons, executive vice president and head of EMEA at Fiserv. “Clover is helping businesses reboot smarter, safer and stronger as it facilitates the digital and contactless payment options people will look for as they engage in daily activities post-pandemic.”

A complete business-management platform, Clover enables merchants to manage their day-to-day operations and maximise their operating efficiencies with robust data analytics and reporting, inventory management and loyalty programme capabilities. There are more than two million Clover devices distributed globally, processing more than $180 billion in annualised payment volume.

More than 25 major stadiums and arenas manage payments with Clover, including Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Citi Field in New York, CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Chelsea fans will get a glimpse of Clover branding in the stadium during the forthcoming home matches of the season.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210804005407r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005407/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment