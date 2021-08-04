Clarivate Acquires Bioinfogate, Reinforcing Position as Premier Provider of End-to-End Research Intelligence Solutions for Life Sciences

PR Newswire

Expanding and integrating drug toxicity data and translational safety intelligence from OFF-X into all aspects of the life science cycle, allowing customers to make more informed decisions

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc ( NYSE:CLVT, Financial), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has acquiredBioinfogate, a leading provider of analytics solutions in the life sciences and producer of the OFF-X™ portal. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Bioinfogate OFF-X™ portal is a cutting-edge safety intelligence solution aimed at empowering pharmaceutical organizations to identify toxicology and safety signals, mitigate safety liabilities and de-risk early-stage assets. It is one of the largest translational safety and toxicity portals, featuring over 1,200,000 safety alerts corresponding to over 23,000 drugs and biologics and more than 15,000 targets of pharmacological interest.

As a leading provider of trusted information and insights to accelerate innovation, Clarivate offerings include a comprehensive suite of research intelligence solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. The acquisition of Bioinfogate will fill a critical need for drug toxicity data and translational safety intelligence across all stages of drug R&D.

This follows a previous acquisition from the Prous family of companies. Clarivate acquired the Integrity product (now known as Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence™ ) from Prous Science in 2007. In addition, through a 2019 partnership with Bioinfogate, Clarivate integrated OFF-X translational safety intelligence data with Cortellis™ products, including Cortellis Drug Discovery and Cortellis Competitive Intelligence™.

In combination with Cortellis, OFF-X will provide critical translational safety intelligence alongside robust drug pipeline and clinical research information – allowing biopharma to seamlessly integrate safety intelligence into preclinical research, clinical trial planning, regulatory and pharmacovigilance monitoring, and portfolio strategy. Beyond Cortellis, OFF-X™ will strengthen other Clarivate products and services including the Web of Science™, the world's most trusted publisher-independent global citation database.

Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Science Group, Clarivate: "The acquisition of Bioinfogate will further our strategy to become an essential provider of solutions for life science companies along the entire drug development lifecycle. The combined expertise, data and technologies will help customers make smarter and faster evidence-based decisions, boost clinical and commercial success, and bolster our robust integrated platform of life science intelligence solutions from pre-clinical and clinical offerings. Ultimately, the acquisition will deepen the end-to-end value chain from R&D through commercialization and compensation."

David Prous, Executive Director – Business Development, Bioinfogate: "This acquisition will be important to life science firms who need to integrate, access and apply toxicity and adverse events intelligence across all phases of drug research and development. The integration of OFF-X into the Clarivate portfolio of products will further expand and accelerate the reach of critical drug efficacy and safety information to researchers around the world."

Josep Prous, Ph.D., Executive Director – Science, Bioinfogate: "We are pleased to initiate this synergistic combination of Bioinfogate's safety intelligence platform with Clarivate science assets. This transaction will be crucial in advancing safety for patients participating in clinical trials and beyond while enabling the development of unique solutions for all those involved in the finding of better and safer drugs."

Following the successful acquisition and integration of Decision Resources Group (DRG) in 2020, Clarivate continues to invest in high-value, real-world data, information and deep subject matter and technical expertise. Clarivate will continue the tradition of creating exceptional value for our customers by providing new offerings focused on further integrating the drug development information found in Cortellis with OFF-X's translational safety intelligence. There are strong synergies between the companies that will strengthen the ability to support customers across the entire drug lifecycle. The combined business will offer a one-stop shop for life sciences customers, helping them to improve the commercialization of life-changing therapies.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

About Bioinfogate

Bioinfogate is a forward thinking, private company working to solve unmet medical needs. Its innovative data science products support the discovery and development of better and safer drugs. Its capabilities stem from more than 60 years of experience creating and managing biomedical knowledge, first at Prous Science (1958-2007), acquired by Thomson Reuters in 2007 (now Clarivate), and then at Prous Institute for Biomedical Research. Bioinfogate is the latest initiative within the Prous family group of companies embracing a long tradition and expertise in scientific knowledge management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and may use words like "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "see," "seek," "should," "strategy," "strive," "target," "will," and "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance outlook and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, including the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; our ability to successfully realize cost savings initiatives and transition services expenses; our belief that we have sufficiently liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses thereto, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; and our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties not known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. Forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to our management and speak only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at www.clarivate.com.

