Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. ( GLBE), the company that makes e-commerce Border Agnostic, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021, after market close, on Monday, August 16, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:877-705-6003
International Toll:+1-201-493-6725
Conference ID:13722014

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-E’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 500 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
[email protected]
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
[email protected]
+1 786-233-7684

