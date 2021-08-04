Trimble Launches $200 Million Venture Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trimble Launches $200 Million Venture Fund

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the creation of Trimble Ventures, a venture fund focused on investing in early and growth-stage innovative companies that align with Trimble's mission of transforming work in the agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation industries.

The fund will launch with $200 million allocated for investments and focus on companies with the potential for technology-enabled innovation and disruption in the digital transformation of the industries Trimble serves. In addition to an investment, Trimble Ventures will bring unique value to partner companies by offering hands-on expertise and insights, industry experience and access to customers, markets and distribution.

Trimble Ventures will deploy strategic capital to accelerate the growth of innovative companies and partners that complement Trimble's products, technology platforms and support its customer's work. The fund will invest in early and growth-stage companies with technologies and solutions related to hardware and software applications; artificial intelligence; augmented, virtual and mixed reality; autonomy and robotics; blockchain; the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics; and sustainability.

"We are focused on partnering with companies that are solving important problems in markets that align with our vision of transforming the way the world works," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and CEO. "Innovation is a cornerstone for Trimble. By providing capital, industry expertise and broader access to markets for early and growth-stage companies, we can help them scale more rapidly. In addition, our partners can help extend Trimble's platforms to better serve our collective customers. This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate innovation and effectively bring new solutions to our customers and industry."

Additional information on Trimble Ventures can be found at: ventures.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

Media Contact:
Lea Ann McNabb
+1 408-481-7808
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL64140&sd=2021-08-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-launches-200-million-venture-fund-301347758.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL64140&Transmission_Id=202108040630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL64140&DateId=20210804
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment