Hino to Evaluate and Test Meritor's Blue Horizon™ Zero Emissions Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2021

TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (

NYSE:MTOR, Financial) today announced that Hino will be evaluating and testing Meritor's ePowertrain for its development path to zero emissions vehicles (ZEV).

Meritor has been a long-standing key supplier for Hino Motors Manufacturing North America for dressed axles on its medium-duty truck models. With this new collaboration both companies look to expand advanced, electrified drive systems to further zero-emissions development.

Examples of Meritor's electrified solutions include its all-electric, fully integrated, ePowertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. It is designed to provide efficiency, performance, weight savings and superior space utilization.

Key advantages of Meritor's ePowertrain over remote mount systems include:

  • Tighter turning radius due to a shorter wheelbase
  • Increased room between frame rails for additional battery capacity, which extends the range of the vehicle
  • Lighter weight (up to 800 pounds)

"We are pleased to work with Hino to accelerate the early commercial application of electric vehicles, which in turn will help further sustainability in the areas where these electric trucks will operate," said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and president for Meritor.

"We have a long relationship with Meritor, and we are excited to be working together in evaluating Meritor's ePowertrain for our development path to ZEV," said Davey Jung, EVP, Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.

About Meritor
Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

About HMM and Hino Trucks. Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. (HMM)
Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hino Motors, Ltd., and sister company to Hino Motors Sales, Inc., (Hino Trucks). Together, HMM and Hino Trucks manufacture and distribute America's fastest growing premier truck brand. With a combined 7 facilities spanning five states supporting manufacturing, R&D, Sales and Parts Distribution, the two companies employ over 1,000 people. HMM assembles medium duty trucks in Mineral Wells, West Virginia, manufactures automotive parts in Marion, Arkansas, and operates parts center in Mira Loma, California. HMM is also a Tier-1 supplier of high quality automotive parts throughout North America.

meritor__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE63341&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hino-to-evaluate-and-test-meritors-blue-horizon-zero-emissions-solutions-301347535.html

SOURCE Meritor, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE63341&Transmission_Id=202108040645PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE63341&DateId=20210804
