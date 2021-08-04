Logo
Elevation Oncology to Present at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will participate in a Targeted Oncology Panel at the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Elevation_Oncology_Logo.jpg

Following the presentation, a recording will be accessible for 30 days on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com.

About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient living with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. We aim to make genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of tumor growth. Together with our peers, we work towards a future in which each tumor's unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Our lead candidate, seribantumab, is intended to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com. For more information visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Investor Contact
Argot Partners
Phone: +1 (716) 371-1125
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY63989&sd=2021-08-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevation-oncology-to-present-at-the-12th-annual-wedbush-pacgrow-healthcare-conference-301347755.html

SOURCE Elevation Oncology

