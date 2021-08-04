Logo
Oslo Asset Management ASA Buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Schlumberger, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Oslo Asset Management ASA (Current Portfolio) buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Devon Energy Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells Schlumberger, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SM Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oslo Asset Management ASA. As of 2021Q2, Oslo Asset Management ASA owns 13 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oslo Asset Management ASA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oslo+asset+management+asa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oslo Asset Management ASA
  1. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 105,648 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.64%
  2. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 300,356 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.76%
  3. Noble Corp (NE) - 352,342 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 150,727 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 200,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Noble Corp (NE)

Oslo Asset Management ASA initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 352,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Oslo Asset Management ASA initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Oslo Asset Management ASA initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Oslo Asset Management ASA added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 300,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Oslo Asset Management ASA sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Oslo Asset Management ASA sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Reduced: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 74.25%. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.2%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.69%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 105,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 82.22%. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $153.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.91%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SM Energy Co (SM)

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in SM Energy Co by 22.11%. The sale prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 176,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oslo Asset Management ASA. Also check out:

1. Oslo Asset Management ASA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oslo Asset Management ASA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oslo Asset Management ASA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oslo Asset Management ASA keeps buying
