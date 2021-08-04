Oslo Asset Management ASA Buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Devon Energy Corp, Sells Schlumberger, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc

New Purchases: NE, VAL, BEPC,

NE, VAL, BEPC, Added Positions: DVN, BIP,

DVN, BIP, Reduced Positions: WLL, OAS, PXD, SM,

WLL, OAS, PXD, SM, Sold Out: SLB, BEP,

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Noble Corp, Valaris, Devon Energy Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells Schlumberger, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, SM Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oslo Asset Management ASA. As of 2021Q2, Oslo Asset Management ASA owns 13 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oslo Asset Management ASA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oslo+asset+management+asa/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 105,648 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.64% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 300,356 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.76% Noble Corp (NE) - 352,342 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. New Position PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 150,727 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 200,000 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oslo Asset Management ASA initiated holding in Noble Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $25.25, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.71%. The holding were 352,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.09%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 99.76%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 300,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Oslo Asset Management ASA sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 74.25%. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.2%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 34.64%. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.69%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 105,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 82.22%. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $153.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.91%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oslo Asset Management ASA reduced to a holding in SM Energy Co by 22.11%. The sale prices were between $15.69 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.65%. Oslo Asset Management ASA still held 176,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.