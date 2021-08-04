Logo
Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Apple Inc, sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 581 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/migdal+insurance+%26+financial+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,148,812 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  2. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 4,934,660 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.14%
  3. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 860,491 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.33%
  4. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,293,250 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,459 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,795,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,590,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,063,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,697,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 436,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $338.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 4,934,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,454,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 7850.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,713,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 89887.64%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 80,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 821.39%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 760,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 792,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8.

Sold Out: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 94.65%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 91,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 96.48%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 45,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. keeps buying
