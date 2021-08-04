Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: ZIM, IHAK, XSOE, EWZ, RCD, SLG, URI, EQIX, KRC, EWW, XM, IACB, BYTSU, SMWB, IACC, SNII.U, CFIV, MNDY, HEEM, PAVE, COPX, HTEC, NXTG, FGM, ERTH, HOWL, MXI, RTM, KURE, S, S, KFVG, EDOC, SCHG, SPTI, HERO, PRNT, ROBT, EWU, NULV, CTXS, XOUT, VUG, VNQ, USMF, MRK, SHYD, WAB, TNL, CIT, RHS, CHTR, TAL, CLSK, NTST, FDRR, PLTK, MOO, LVHD, ASHR, CRBN, KESG, IVOO, IVE, INDS, DBA, ICSH, DRIV, DVOL, DXGE, BLL,

ZIM, IHAK, XSOE, EWZ, RCD, SLG, URI, EQIX, KRC, EWW, XM, IACB, BYTSU, SMWB, IACC, SNII.U, CFIV, MNDY, HEEM, PAVE, COPX, HTEC, NXTG, FGM, ERTH, HOWL, MXI, RTM, KURE, S, S, KFVG, EDOC, SCHG, SPTI, HERO, PRNT, ROBT, EWU, NULV, CTXS, XOUT, VUG, VNQ, USMF, MRK, SHYD, WAB, TNL, CIT, RHS, CHTR, TAL, CLSK, NTST, FDRR, PLTK, MOO, LVHD, ASHR, CRBN, KESG, IVOO, IVE, INDS, DBA, ICSH, DRIV, DVOL, DXGE, BLL, Added Positions: VTWO, AAPL, PFE, TSLA, XLP, XLV, UPS, IGV, TGT, RTX, TWLO, XLY, MSFT, JETS, AMZN, NFLX, FDX, WMT, CCL, CMG, NCLH, DIS, AGCO, RCL, AMAT, XBI, MELI, GOOG, PYPL, MU, GS, CQQQ, MS, HEWJ, NVMI, NTR, TSEM, SPY, CRWD, XLRE, RADA, INMD, FROG, DNMR, ACWI, IVV, JNK, ORA, QCOM, TSM, BABA, GDX, VOO, BIDU, VIAC, CAMT, EIX, MAS, RDWR, DQ, SPLK, JD, PING, CIBR, DBEU, QQQ, SKYY, SOXX, MMM, T, ABEO, MO, AMSC, BLDP, CEVA, CF, CPB, CNC, CVX, CIEN, CLX, ED, D, DUK, ETR, XOM, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FRT, BEN, FTEK, FCEL, GIS, GPC, PEAK, IBM, IP, IPG, IRM, KMB, LH, LVS, MAC, NTCT, NWL, OMC, VHC, PPL, PBCT, PNW, DGX, SEE, SO, SCS, NLOK, SNPS, SKT, TMO, TSN, VZ, WBA, EVRG, ZIXI, HBI, WU, CSIQ, VMW, PM, SOL, AVGO, HTHT, KMI, REGI, NOW, QLYS, YY, ABBV, TWOU, PAYC, TDOC, SRG, KHC, RUN, HPE, SQ, TPIC, GDS, OKTA, SWCH, UPWK, PINS, BYND, CTVA, NOVA, LMND, AAXJ, ARKG, CLOU, DFE, FTSL, LMBS, PHB, PXQ, QUAL, ROBO, VCIT, VGK, VGSH, WCLD,

VTWO, AAPL, PFE, TSLA, XLP, XLV, UPS, IGV, TGT, RTX, TWLO, XLY, MSFT, JETS, AMZN, NFLX, FDX, WMT, CCL, CMG, NCLH, DIS, AGCO, RCL, AMAT, XBI, MELI, GOOG, PYPL, MU, GS, CQQQ, MS, HEWJ, NVMI, NTR, TSEM, SPY, CRWD, XLRE, RADA, INMD, FROG, DNMR, ACWI, IVV, JNK, ORA, QCOM, TSM, BABA, GDX, VOO, BIDU, VIAC, CAMT, EIX, MAS, RDWR, DQ, SPLK, JD, PING, CIBR, DBEU, QQQ, SKYY, SOXX, MMM, T, ABEO, MO, AMSC, BLDP, CEVA, CF, CPB, CNC, CVX, CIEN, CLX, ED, D, DUK, ETR, XOM, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FRT, BEN, FTEK, FCEL, GIS, GPC, PEAK, IBM, IP, IPG, IRM, KMB, LH, LVS, MAC, NTCT, NWL, OMC, VHC, PPL, PBCT, PNW, DGX, SEE, SO, SCS, NLOK, SNPS, SKT, TMO, TSN, VZ, WBA, EVRG, ZIXI, HBI, WU, CSIQ, VMW, PM, SOL, AVGO, HTHT, KMI, REGI, NOW, QLYS, YY, ABBV, TWOU, PAYC, TDOC, SRG, KHC, RUN, HPE, SQ, TPIC, GDS, OKTA, SWCH, UPWK, PINS, BYND, CTVA, NOVA, LMND, AAXJ, ARKG, CLOU, DFE, FTSL, LMBS, PHB, PXQ, QUAL, ROBO, VCIT, VGK, VGSH, WCLD, Reduced Positions: XLI, C, BAC, IYT, ITA, TRIP, JPM, ICLN, BKNG, XLC, XLF, SMH, GM, INTC, FVRR, F, DE, MOS, WIX, SIX, LYV, VRNS, ORCL, WFC, SEDG, VGT, FB, NKE, CYBR, IHI, NICE, QLTA, XLB, TFC, PNC, USB, V, KRNT, IYC, VCSH, CHKP, SPNS, FTNT, PFPT, MDWD, MTUM, XAR, ATVI, ADBE, VRTX, CVLT, CDNA, FRC, PANW, FEYE, SAIL, ZS, PSNL, FINX, EGHT, AKAM, ALK, ALX, AMT, ADSK, BLKB, EPAY, BYD, CAH, LFC, CHDN, CSGP, NNN, CPRT, TCOM, SITC, EA, EEFT, EXPE, FE, RHP, GD, BPYU, GILD, GPN, GOOGL, HST, INFY, ICE, IFF, SJM, JBLU, KT, K, KRG, MGM, MKTX, MSTR, NOK, NOC, PENN, PTR, BPOP, RPT, O, SAP, CRM, BFS, SPG, SKYW, SHO, TTWO, TER, UAL, UIS, UBA, MTN, OSPN, WRI, WY, WYNN, QRTEA, FSLR, ALGT, DAL, IBKR, PRO, ROIC, PEB, SPSC, AMRC, HII, RLJ, SAVE, VAC, ZNGA, ENPH, RPAI, SRC, WDAY, MODN, RNG, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, BRX, CHGG, AAL, PCTY, FIVN, SABR, CZR, W, UPLD, WK, QRVO, UE, BOX, INOV, ETSY, EVA, SHOP, MDGS, APLE, ALRM, APPF, RPD, Z, TLND, TTD, EVBG, TRHC, NTNX, COUP, BL, HGV, PK, SNAP, CVNA, AFIN, SPCE, CARG, VICI, PAGS, DBX, ZUO, DOCU, WH, RPAY, TENB, FTCH, PLAN, SWI, DOW, TW, ZM, CHWY, MDLA, BILL, NCNO, SNOW, MCFE, AI, ARKW, IGIB, CORP, IGSB, EEM, HACK, IEI, KBA, KWEB, LQD, PBW, SHY, XLU,

XLI, C, BAC, IYT, ITA, TRIP, JPM, ICLN, BKNG, XLC, XLF, SMH, GM, INTC, FVRR, F, DE, MOS, WIX, SIX, LYV, VRNS, ORCL, WFC, SEDG, VGT, FB, NKE, CYBR, IHI, NICE, QLTA, XLB, TFC, PNC, USB, V, KRNT, IYC, VCSH, CHKP, SPNS, FTNT, PFPT, MDWD, MTUM, XAR, ATVI, ADBE, VRTX, CVLT, CDNA, FRC, PANW, FEYE, SAIL, ZS, PSNL, FINX, EGHT, AKAM, ALK, ALX, AMT, ADSK, BLKB, EPAY, BYD, CAH, LFC, CHDN, CSGP, NNN, CPRT, TCOM, SITC, EA, EEFT, EXPE, FE, RHP, GD, BPYU, GILD, GPN, GOOGL, HST, INFY, ICE, IFF, SJM, JBLU, KT, K, KRG, MGM, MKTX, MSTR, NOK, NOC, PENN, PTR, BPOP, RPT, O, SAP, CRM, BFS, SPG, SKYW, SHO, TTWO, TER, UAL, UIS, UBA, MTN, OSPN, WRI, WY, WYNN, QRTEA, FSLR, ALGT, DAL, IBKR, PRO, ROIC, PEB, SPSC, AMRC, HII, RLJ, SAVE, VAC, ZNGA, ENPH, RPAI, SRC, WDAY, MODN, RNG, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, BRX, CHGG, AAL, PCTY, FIVN, SABR, CZR, W, UPLD, WK, QRVO, UE, BOX, INOV, ETSY, EVA, SHOP, MDGS, APLE, ALRM, APPF, RPD, Z, TLND, TTD, EVBG, TRHC, NTNX, COUP, BL, HGV, PK, SNAP, CVNA, AFIN, SPCE, CARG, VICI, PAGS, DBX, ZUO, DOCU, WH, RPAY, TENB, FTCH, PLAN, SWI, DOW, TW, ZM, CHWY, MDLA, BILL, NCNO, SNOW, MCFE, AI, ARKW, IGIB, CORP, IGSB, EEM, HACK, IEI, KBA, KWEB, LQD, PBW, SHY, XLU, Sold Out: KBE, IHF, MAT, TJX, KSS, AXP, HAS, RL, ROST, LUV, WEN, VFC, ABNB, QCLN, ETN, PVH, EL, ORCC, RDHL, ATEN, ADC, FLGT, AKR, ALNY, ARWR, EXAS, ILMN, INO, IONS, LMNX, MYGN, REGN, SGMO, NEO, ZIOP, SRNE, FLDM, CDXS, GNMK, PACB, PTCT, NSTG, PGEN, VCYT, DRNA, RCKT, NVTA, BPMC, NTRA, RGNX, EDIT, SCWX, NTLA, KRYS, MGTX, AVRO, TBIO, GH, ALLO, TWST, MRNA, DTIL, ADPT, TXG, BNTX, BDTX, BEAM, PASG, ITE, SRPT, AMGN, BSX, CCJ, FUN, CERN, CI, CAG, CPA, DVA, DLR, EFX, HOLX, INCY, J, KR, MLM, MCO, VTRS, PKI, PG, PHM, RMD, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, ACIW, WST, WDC, BR, WD5A, CRDF, H, VRSK, DG, CLVS, EPZM, BLUE, STAY, GRUB, ADVM, CLLS, MSGE, IAC, STPK, BOTZ, IBUY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Apple Inc, sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owns 581 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/migdal+insurance+%26+financial+holdings+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 2,148,812 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 4,934,660 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.14% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 860,491 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.33% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 1,293,250 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,459 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,795,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.88, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 2,590,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,063,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,697,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.87 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $146.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 436,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $338.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 4,934,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.06%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,454,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 7850.41%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,713,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 89887.64%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 80,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 821.39%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 760,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 792,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $248.47 and $272.45, with an estimated average price of $263.8.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Mattel Inc. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 94.65%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.69%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 91,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 96.48%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. still held 45,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.