Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iQIYI Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, Vulcan Materials Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iQIYI Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, JD.com Inc, sells iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, Vulcan Materials Co, General Motors Co, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 34 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nan+fung+trinity+%28hk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 195,838 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,590 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 155,408 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) - 1,215,252 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.51%
  5. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 428,693 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.37%
New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 196,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp (FMAC)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CONX Corp (CONX)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 93,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 1,215,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 752.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 997,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 253.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 236,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 299,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 428,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.07%. The purchase prices were between $77.2 and $82.45, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 165,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD. Also check out:

1. NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD keeps buying
