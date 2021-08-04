Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd Buys iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iQIYI Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, Vulcan Materials Co

New Purchases: JD, EA, BTWN, FMAC, CONX, CRHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, iQIYI Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, JD.com Inc, sells iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, Vulcan Materials Co, General Motors Co, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd owns 34 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 195,838 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,590 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 155,408 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) - 1,215,252 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.51% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 428,693 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.37%

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 196,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 101,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in CONX Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 93,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $22.42, with an estimated average price of $21.43. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 1,215,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 752.52%. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 997,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 253.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 236,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 299,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 428,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 83.07%. The purchase prices were between $77.2 and $82.45, with an estimated average price of $79.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 165,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Nan Fung Trinity (hk) Ltd sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32.