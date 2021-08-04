Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, sells General Electric Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc, , Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 735 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kistler-tiffany+companies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC
  1. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 402,545 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 165,123 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 42,450 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,560 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  5. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 113,971 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 96,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi (IRBO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 31,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $240.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 63.62%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 2068.32%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 187.06%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider