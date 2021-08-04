Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: GSEW, SCHD, FNCL, DFAC, FNDF, IRBO, IHAK, OGN, IEMG, VMEO, RDIV, ESGV, BBH, GRBK, RTM, QTUM, TLRY, TLRY, MCO, SCHC, SRPT, IJS, RWK, EFV, SPHB, LRGF, IDRV, QUAL, NUSC, GSLC, XITK, ROBT, SLF, TCS, VSGX, NULG, VIEW, VXX, ARKF, RNLX, POSH, WOOF, PLTR, OZON, XLB, REGI, RNG, RBLX, XPEV, SOFI, SOFI, SONY, ROKT, SRAC, TTCF, PATH, TIGR, UPWK, VCIF, ASIX, GRMN, YOLO, BNS, BE, CHK, CLF, CLDR, COIN, SPCX, CAG, CREX, EIX, MJUS, SPAK, NXTG, FUTU, MITK, GDRX, IBRX, IMGN, XMHQ, IOVA, IRM, TLT, IHI, EFG, AOM, IDNA, ESML, KDP, BATRA, MARA,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, sells General Electric Co, Alibaba Group Holding, AT&T Inc, , Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 735 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 402,545 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 165,123 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 42,450 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,560 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 113,971 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 96,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $39.31 and $45.11, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.17%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $405.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 31,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $240.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 63.62%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $198.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 2068.32%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 187.06%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8.