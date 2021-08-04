Logo
JNBA Financial Advisors Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomington, MN, based Investment company JNBA Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, TCF Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q2, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 692 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNBA Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnba+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNBA Financial Advisors
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 900,090 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 164,570 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 254,315 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 453,278 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 653,592 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 191,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 128,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.502500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 216,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.7. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 132,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 52,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 74,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 228,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1939.29%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 384.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of JNBA Financial Advisors. Also check out:

1. JNBA Financial Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNBA Financial Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNBA Financial Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNBA Financial Advisors keeps buying
