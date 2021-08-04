JNBA Financial Advisors Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, AVEM, JHEM, IYLD, JHMM, JHSC, NANR, RAFE, ESML, ESGV, EAGG, HYFM, SMOG, VSGX, PSL, PRN, SHOP, INFL, RFV, ADRE, BF.A, IBMK, GSSC, HUSV, HDMV, DFAT, GNOM, FPX, FLDR, DFUS, BETZ, IFRA, IGM, PEY, PWC, RFG, RPAR, SCHH, SDOG, SDY, ULST, VFH, VGK, VONV, XJR, XMPT, TNL, OMF, PSXP, FUBO, GWRE, GEVO, BWXT, AVGO, IVR, AMTX, APPS, GRP.U, NVG, MXF, TRP, FTEK, LUMN, BXP, AHT, APA, ADI, RBLX, DFAC, BITQ, ALB, AMJ, AGG, BAMR, OGN, ULCC, LOTZ, DFAS, SKLZ, CCIV, LMND, NKLA, WORK, CHWY, GTXMQ, OKTA, VST,

FNDF, GLDM, SCHD, SPDW, DON, SPEM, PRF, VNQ, MDYG, SLYV, IJR, ESGD, ESGE, QQQ, DEM, SPY, SPYG, VIGI, DES, MA, GGG, HBAN, MINT, MOTI, MMM, AAPL, IEMG, DIS, IEFA, ICLN, EFA, CRM, OTTR, SLYG, ABT, AMZN, XLK, BK, VTI, COST, SUSB, PFE, JPM, MCD, MRK, PSO, GIS, NEAR, XLV, DGRO, XLU, FTAI, VYM, VXUS, VUG, HYLB, SUSC, SUSA, IWO, DD, PII, PEP, OMC, NKE, KMB, JNJ, GOOGL, EXC, ECL, PG, DVN, CMCSA, KO, BSX, BAC, ADP, AMT, AXP, T, NXPI, OTIS, CARR, UBER, BYND, DOW, LYFT, HFRO, BABA, FB, ARKK, DAL, SPE, CEF, XEL, WMT, RTX, UPS, SYK, Reduced Positions: IAU, BIL, AFL, GIM, TXN, JPST, VV, IVV, ITM, CERN, SPLG, VO, XLE, SHY, DOL, AOA, WFC, VOT, NVDA, MDT, AMGN, CSX, HSY, BIIB, BMO, BP, VDC, VBK, SPTM, VPU, ADM, SPAB, BAM, MBB, ARKW, IWP, SCHW, CVX, COP, ENB, EPD, UNP, LOW, MMP, IBM, HD, ORCL, ROK, SLB, SBUX, TJX, LMT, WAB, HSIC, GILD, BUD, PSX, XOM, AOM, AOR,

IAU, BIL, AFL, GIM, TXN, JPST, VV, IVV, ITM, CERN, SPLG, VO, XLE, SHY, DOL, AOA, WFC, VOT, NVDA, MDT, AMGN, CSX, HSY, BIIB, BMO, BP, VDC, VBK, SPTM, VPU, ADM, SPAB, BAM, MBB, ARKW, IWP, SCHW, CVX, COP, ENB, EPD, UNP, LOW, MMP, IBM, HD, ORCL, ROK, SLB, SBUX, TJX, LMT, WAB, HSIC, GILD, BUD, PSX, XOM, AOM, AOR, Sold Out: FTCS, TCF, EXAS, GE, DELL, WD5A, VDE, VCIT, FLRN, EWX, DTD, ARKG, PRSP, UA, CHEK, NBB, BRKS, GSAT, ET, ALRS, VAR, SU, RIO, INTU, EOG,

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, TCF Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNBA Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q2, JNBA Financial Advisors owns 692 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 900,090 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 164,570 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 254,315 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 453,278 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 653,592 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 191,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.96 and $70, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 128,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $31.09. The stock is now traded at around $30.502500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 216,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.7. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 132,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 52,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 74,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 65.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 228,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1939.29%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 384.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

JNBA Financial Advisors sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.