Moody Aldrich Partners Llc Buys PubMatic Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Bandwidth Inc, Sells Stifel Financial Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Natera Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moody Aldrich Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PubMatic Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Bandwidth Inc, LHC Group Inc, Arvinas Inc, sells Stifel Financial Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Natera Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moody+aldrich+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC
  1. Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 388,889 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19%
  2. Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - 215,940 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.69%
  3. Evercore Inc (EVR) - 97,428 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81%
  4. PubMatic Inc (PUBM) - 349,715 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 178,332 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 349,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 114,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.45 and $84.26, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 95,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 90,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 107,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 251,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 261.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41. The stock is now traded at around $128.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 81,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 162.61%. The purchase prices were between $185.44 and $219.09, with an estimated average price of $200.2. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 63,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 429,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 129,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 197.21%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 169,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 215,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75.

Sold Out: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73.

Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03.

Sold Out: Vertex Inc (VERX)

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $16.39 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $20.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC. Also check out:

1. MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC keeps buying
