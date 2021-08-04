Moody Aldrich Partners Llc Buys PubMatic Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Bandwidth Inc, Sells Stifel Financial Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Natera Inc

New Purchases: PUBM, OLLI, ARVN, TTGT, LESL, MTSI, AEO, MAC, HAYW, CDNA, FELE, HGV, OAS, NTLA, WHD, OSTK, PGTI, BEAM, WFC, TROW, OMF, TOL, TMHC, Z, CHGG,

BAND, LHCG, HPP, POWI, HEES, MP, CNS, LPSN, WERN, SWCH, JBLU, SMTC, WWW, FOCS, IBP, INDB, SSD, ASGN, SLG, ONB, APAM, FHI, QD, Reduced Positions: SF, NTRA, VAC, WTFC, FOXF, DECK, LAD, MBUU, FTDR, ESNT, HQY, CNMD, TBK, SLAB, HXL, BL, EVR, GTLS, SYNA, CYRX, CMC, HP, BPOP, REGI, WAL, MLAB, RXN, COLB, SPR, AIMC, KMT, WD, GPRE, NEO, AIN, QLYS, TRNO, MXL, VC, VRNS, NVTA, SUM, CRNC, BCPC, BRKL, CCMP, FIX, EXP, ENS, TCRR, KBH, LANC, BJ, SPWR, TGTX, VIVO, TPIC, ROLL, BCYC, HUBS, WEX, IGMS, DRNA, IAA, CTLT, TRU, COUP, AXSM, ZEN, FIVN, PAYC, LW, PHM, ARE, BRKR, BC, EWBC, ENTG, JLL, LSTR, JEF, LFUS, MDU, MPWR, NDSN, ENPH, RGEN, POOL, SIVB, SJI, TECH, TDY, TREX, HEI.A, BR, GNRC, FBHS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PubMatic Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Bandwidth Inc, LHC Group Inc, Arvinas Inc, sells Stifel Financial Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Natera Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Moody Aldrich Partners Llc owns 171 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MOODY ALDRICH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moody+aldrich+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) - 388,889 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19% Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) - 215,940 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.69% Evercore Inc (EVR) - 97,428 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.81% PubMatic Inc (PUBM) - 349,715 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 178,332 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 349,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 114,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.45 and $84.26, with an estimated average price of $69.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 95,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 90,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $58.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 107,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 251,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 261.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41. The stock is now traded at around $128.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 81,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 162.61%. The purchase prices were between $185.44 and $219.09, with an estimated average price of $200.2. The stock is now traded at around $214.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 63,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $30.28, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 429,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 75.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 129,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc by 197.21%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 169,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Inc by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $82.09, with an estimated average price of $71.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 215,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $202.98, with an estimated average price of $174.75.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $101.03.

Moody Aldrich Partners Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Inc. The sale prices were between $16.39 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $20.36.