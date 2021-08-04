K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys The Lion Electric Co, 1847 Goedeker Inc, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: LEV, GOED, DDMX, DDMX, LCY, XLB, URI, TSLA, ZS, LEGO, CARR, INKAU, PCT, MTAC, VWE, ATA, NGC, HAYW, FDS, VIAC, BWAC, BIDU, DISCA, SNPS, BARK, COUP, MCMJ, ADEX.U, ANET, MELI, GENI, IDXX, IBKR, PSLV, CAH, IBB, VWO, CVE, IWS, TME, NEM, PSAG, PSFE, MMM, PLBY, ABNB, GSAH, BNTX, ELS, AGI, TMPM, PUCKU, LJAQU, EQX, MNMD, GBNH, MIND, HCDI,
- Added Positions: PENN, SAVE, NGAB, WFG, FB, SILJ, NTR, WSO, AAPL, PFE, BAM, JJSF, SHOP, TREX, GGG, SNBR, CHD, TWTR, TWST, EXAS, BEAM, MS, SDGR, IAA, NXE, POOL, BCE, TXG, TECK, KL, GDXJ, BABA, SWK, STZ, CNI, BF.B, PI, SPY, DIS, BEP, USAS, RCI, CNQ, ZTS, ABBV, AUY, WCC, ATVI, SLF, SHW, INTU, COO, KO, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, WYNN, SU, TD, RY, POWW, XLE, BNS, XME, IWM, ENB, BMO, CM, LVS, AEM, MGA, CAR, RWM, IWO, JPM, CVS, KBR, QLD, XBI, AMZN, BKNG, CCL, U, MFC, MTN, ORCL, FUN, KRE, BRK.B, UNH, TRP, MSFT, TMO, MSCI, JETS, V, EEM, NKE, QRVO, SCHW, C, GRP.U, SONO, PYPL, BIP, EVRI, RTX, EEX, CZR, EXP, PBA, CPG, EA, MA, SIL, CCAC, ARMK, PHYS, BK,
- Sold Out: DDMXU, DDMXU, XRT, SPOT, TPB, XOP, STMP, FISV, MU, EWL, DMYD, SPB, STM, NVEE, BYD, TGB, CNK, MSGE, AMKR, BERY, TWLO, RMBS, GM, TTWO, LEGOU, QCOM, NLOK, NGC.U, VVOS, NTRS, MSOS, NFLX, BEPC, IP, ALC, NDRA, IWR, MTACU, FPAY, FLMN, AT, PFMT,
For the details of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/k.j.+harrison+%26+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 5,000 shares, 26.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,361 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,785 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 197,714 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,615 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in The Lion Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 512,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,339,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMX)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 469,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMX)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 348,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 641.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 68,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 101.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 213.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 141,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 123,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMXU)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMXU)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. Also check out:
1. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc keeps buying
