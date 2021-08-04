K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys The Lion Electric Co, 1847 Goedeker Inc, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys The Lion Electric Co, 1847 Goedeker Inc, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Lion Electric Co, 1847 Goedeker Inc, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Wynn Resorts, SPDR Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owns 354 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/k.j.+harrison+%26+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc
  1. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 5,000 shares, 26.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,361 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,785 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 197,714 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,615 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
New Purchase: The Lion Electric Co (LEV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in The Lion Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 512,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,339,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 469,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 469,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 348,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 641.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 68,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 101.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 213.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 141,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 123,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMXU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Sold Out: DD3 Acquisition Corp II (DDMXU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. Also check out:

1. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider