K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys The Lion Electric Co, 1847 Goedeker Inc, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Lion Electric Co, 1847 Goedeker Inc, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, DD3 Acquisition Corp II, Wynn Resorts, SPDR Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owns 354 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 5,000 shares, 26.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,361 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,785 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 197,714 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,615 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in The Lion Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 512,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,339,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 469,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 348,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 641.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 68,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc by 247.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.44 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $35.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 101.17%. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $351.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 213.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 141,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 123,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $46.37.

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92.