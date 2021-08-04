Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF,

New Purchases: GTO, FPXI, MDYV, VEA, BSEP, HSCZ,

GTO, FPXI, MDYV, VEA, BSEP, HSCZ, Added Positions: JKH, FREL, VCSH, VUG, ICVT, SRLN, IEMG, FNDF, SPEM, SCZ, VO, SCHP, VBK, IJH, ANGL, VAW, VOO, ITOT,

JKH, FREL, VCSH, VUG, ICVT, SRLN, IEMG, FNDF, SPEM, SCZ, VO, SCHP, VBK, IJH, ANGL, VAW, VOO, ITOT, Reduced Positions: GSY, VOE, VBR, BNDX, SPY, IJR, VB, IEFA,

GSY, VOE, VBR, BNDX, SPY, IJR, VB, IEFA, Sold Out: FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, , Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,331 shares, 15.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 131,510 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 131,119 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,521 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 39,732 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 56,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 33,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 26,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 27,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $36.980600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 621.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 50,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 152,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 240.54%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 64,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.