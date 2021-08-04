Logo
Capital Wealth Management, Llc Buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, , Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Capital Wealth Management, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,331 shares, 15.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 131,510 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 131,119 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.28%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,521 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
  5. Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 39,732 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 56,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 33,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 26,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 27,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $30.48 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $31.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $36.980600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 621.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 50,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $27.31 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 152,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 240.54%. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $103.14, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 64,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Capital Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
