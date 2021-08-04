Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: ICSH, BSCN, BSCO, IJH, IAU, VNQ, SCHP, CVS, YANG, AMT, QUS, JPSE, HYLB, AGZD, WST, IDXX, ENB, PHYS,
- Added Positions: SCHB, CWI, IVV, MUB, IWM, IVOL, SCHZ, IEMG, QUAL, SCHF, SHM, TFC, VLUE, ISTB, DGRW, DES, UNP, T, WMT, BSCM, MRK, JPM, XOM, NOBL, SPY, TDIV, VUG, ABBV, APD, CVX, CCI, INTC, JNJ, MDLZ, MSFT, PEP, VZ, PSX, SO, V, CI, BA, AFG, SENS, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, RPG, PG, SCHD, USMV, WFC, SCHX, BRK.B, BND, VIG, SCHG, RSP, EFA, BSCL, TSLA, GOOGL, DUK, ZBH, ANTM, TYL, QCOM, IBM, SDY, HD, VTI,
- Sold Out: RPV, GE, FISV, HUM, SJM, PRLB, PAA, BZQ,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,034,119 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.77%
- SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 2,876,060 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,189,583 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 339,998 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 310,896 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 185,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 232,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 195,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,034,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 197.35%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.
