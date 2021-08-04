Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Hengehold Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hengehold Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hengehold Capital Management Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hengehold+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,034,119 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.77%
  2. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 2,876,060 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,189,583 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 339,998 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 310,896 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 185,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 232,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 195,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,034,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 197.35%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider