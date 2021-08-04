Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co

New Purchases: ICSH, BSCN, BSCO, IJH, IAU, VNQ, SCHP, CVS, YANG, AMT, QUS, JPSE, HYLB, AGZD, WST, IDXX, ENB, PHYS,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hengehold Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hengehold Capital Management Llc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENGEHOLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hengehold+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,034,119 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.77% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 2,876,060 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,189,583 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 339,998 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 310,896 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 185,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 232,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 195,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $106.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,034,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 197.35%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $443.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 43,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 74.48%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 52.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.