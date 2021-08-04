Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF, Sells Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: FNDC, SCHI, HAUZ, PDN, SCHJ, SCHQ, HDEF, IJJ, IJS, HYLB, IJT, NKE, SLB, ZTS,
- Added Positions: SCHE, SCHX, FNDF, FNDE, VMBS, SCHA, VOO, VEA, JPM, SCHC, VB, SCHF, FNDX, MPC, AEP, CVX, AAPL, XOM, PM, XEL, VWO, FNDA, ARKW, SCHP, ENB, PFE, MDLZ, OGE, AMZN, PYPL, GOOGL, IBM, DOW, SPY, MSFT, NVDA, VO, UNH, MO, SDY, HON, SCZ, SCHZ, COP, SCHO, AMGN, NEE, MMM, FB, SO, TMO, DIS, V, PSX, HD, AGG, MDT, EBND, MCD, IWF, CAT, COST, MA, IAGG, VTEB,
- Reduced Positions: SPIP, IAU, SPIB, PXF, SCHD, VCIT, PRF, SCHR, PRFZ, MAR, KO, SPTL, USHY, PXH, TXN, VIG, IEMG, USRT, MBB, XLV, XLK, VSS, SCHH, CSCO, VNQI, PG, EMLC, IVV, JNJ, INTC, D, ABBV, VGSH, BTZ, WMT, USB, IJR, QQQ, T, AVGO, PPG, NOC, MRK, BDX, ADBE, ABT,
- Sold Out: EMR, WFC, TIP,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 278,303 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 446,282 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 700,412 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 203,576 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 314,027 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 248,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 185,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 75,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ)
Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 111.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 110.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.
