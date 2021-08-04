Logo
Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF, Sells Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Charles Schwab Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, sells Emerson Electric Co, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Marriott International Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charles Schwab Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Charles Schwab Trust Co owns 183 stocks with a total value of $508 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Charles Schwab Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charles+schwab+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Charles Schwab Trust Co
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 278,303 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 446,282 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  3. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 700,412 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 203,576 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  5. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 314,027 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 248,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 185,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 75,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.298500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co initiated holding in Schwab US Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.98 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 35,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 58.13%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 111.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 110.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Charles Schwab Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Charles Schwab Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Charles Schwab Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Charles Schwab Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Charles Schwab Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
