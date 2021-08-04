Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys Vimeo Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Merck Inc, Sells Dollar Tree Inc

New Purchases: VMEO, LSXMA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Merck Inc, sells Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyar Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Boyar Asset Management Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,007 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,330 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,253 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 165,749 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 25,917 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 66.71%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boyar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.