Boyar Asset Management Inc Buys Vimeo Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group, Merck Inc, Sells Dollar Tree Inc

- New Purchases: VMEO, LSXMA,
- Added Positions: EBAY, MRK, DISCK, IAC, SYY, CMCSA, ELY, MSGS, ANGI, VZ, CVS, JNJ, BATRK, HBI, CB, TSQ, HMTV, WU, QRTEA, LH, MWA, MHK, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: BR, CNDT, NDAQ,
- Sold Out: DLTR,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,007 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 30,330 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,253 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 165,749 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 25,917 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Boyar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Boyar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 66.71%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Boyar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.
