Savant Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Amgen Inc, Littelfuse Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockford, IL, based Investment company Savant Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Amgen Inc, Littelfuse Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Savant Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Savant Capital, LLC owns 499 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Savant Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/savant+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Savant Capital, LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,953,161 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 5,279,754 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 3,168,112 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) - 2,125,881 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 600,778 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 5,279,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 3,168,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 2,125,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 633,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,235,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 94,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 248,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 129.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Savant Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Savant Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Savant Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Savant Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Savant Capital, LLC keeps buying
