Savant Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , Amgen Inc, Littelfuse Inc

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAT, AVDV, DFAS, REET, DFUS, EAGG, DDWM, SHAG, INTF, ESML, CATH, DFAU, FTS, SPT, FSK, NOBL, AVDE, ENPH, EDOC, DELL, EMXC, FNDF, IJT, JPIB, NULV, PFF, VHT, UL, ASB, EOG, GPC, IDXX, LSTR, MKTY, NTRS, OXY, OMC, PHM, AME, DG, HCA, NOW, FANG, SAIC, SYF, KHC, ET, LLNW,
- Added Positions: IEMG, QUAL, MTUM, EMB, SCHV, BND, BSV, VTI, JPM, BNDX, VBR, SCHP, EFV, SPDW, SBUX, GLD, SPY, SUSB, ABT, TFC, BRK.B, BA, COP, XRAY, DTE, ECL, IBM, MSFT, ORCL, PFE, TGT, TXN, RTX, VZ, DIS, NAD, AGG, AGGY, EFA, JPST, SCHA, VUG, XLK, MMM, PLD, T, AMD, AFL, A, ALL, MO, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, AMP, ABC, IVZ, ADI, AMAT, AN, ADSK, ADP, BAC, BWA, BMY, VIAC, SCHW, CI, CINF, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, CMA, COST, DHI, D, DUK, EMN, ETN, EW, EQIX, ESS, EL, NEE, FAST, FITB, F, FCX, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HD, HBAN, TT, INTC, IP, INTU, KLAC, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LH, LRCX, BBWI, LNC, MRO, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MET, MTD, MU, NFLX, NEM, NKE, NOC, NUE, PNC, PEP, LIN, PGR, PRU, QCOM, PWR, CRM, WPM, SO, TRV, SYK, TROW, TSM, THC, TMO, TRMB, TSN, USB, URI, UNM, VFC, VLO, GWW, WMT, WBA, WAT, WFC, ZBH, EBAY, NEA, TEL, V, PM, AVGO, GM, KMI, MPC, PSX, ZTS, NWSA, GOOG, BABA, CFG, PYPL, HPE, DOW, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, HDV, HYLB, IWM, PRF, SCHD, SCHG, SDY, VEU, VO, VOO, VWO, VWOB, VXF, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: FNDE, DGRW, AMGN, LFUS, PDBC, EES, VIOO, SCHF, EMLP, COF, CAT, RSG, SCHB, MGV, SPTM, ESTC, IVE, MUB, BOND, IYY, GWX, GXC, IAGG, IEFA, IJS, ISTB, ITOT, IUSV, VIG, KMB, SLYV, TOTL, SPYV, SPAB, SPEM, IWD, ADM, USFR, TFI, IVW, SPIP, BDX, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, BP, RWX, RWO, VTRS, CLX, CL, DD, LLY, EXC, XOM, FDX, GILD, SJM, JNJ, JCI, MCK, IJR, NVS, SCL, UMC, CTVA, AMCR, CVS, EEM, CSX, BC, BIIB, FNDX,
- Sold Out: GE, FSKR, ES, DISCA, EXAS, RAVN, ISTR, ESGU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Savant Capital, LLC
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,953,161 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 5,279,754 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 3,168,112 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) - 2,125,881 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 600,778 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.97%
Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 5,279,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 3,168,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.55%. The holding were 2,125,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.752100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 633,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,235,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Savant Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 94,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 248,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 129.68%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Savant Capital, LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 64.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Raven Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $37.49 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $43.37.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Savant Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.
