Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Index NextG ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Index NextG ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Starbucks Corp, Micron Technology Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,536 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,750 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,110 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,566 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 37,918 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.24 and $76.98, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $194.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $103.17. The stock is now traded at around $113.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $435.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.02%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 146,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 159.81%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 65.22%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.