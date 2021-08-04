Nwam Llc Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Sells Corning Inc, Shopify Inc, HP Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nwam Llc Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Sells Corning Inc, Shopify Inc, HP Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nwam Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Co, sells Corning Inc, Shopify Inc, HP Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nwam Llc owns 467 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NWAM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nwam+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NWAM LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,332 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,496 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,175 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 87,466 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,896 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 172,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 120,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 158,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2210.38%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 128,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1146.48%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 101,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 167.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 153,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 732.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 145,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $170.57, with an estimated average price of $156.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of NWAM LLC. Also check out:

1. NWAM LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NWAM LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NWAM LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NWAM LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider