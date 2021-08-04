Nwam Llc Buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Sells Corning Inc, Shopify Inc, HP Inc

New Purchases: COMT, OIH, SLB, BKR, ITA, FALN, XRT, HAIL, DFAC, IXG, CZA, ARKF, CXSE, PSX, HYLD, SCHJ, XLF, ICSH, IGBH, XSOE, U, DISCA, SMMV, NXTG, PDP, XLU, UDOW, SPHQ, PULS, IYH, EUSB, SSO, COIN, DDOG, BBJP, LQDH, JMST, OKE, IQDF, FCOM, IETC, SHYD, XHS, VIS, ASAN, QCLN, RYE, CGW, AGZ, UYG, M, XES, XMLV, XLB, XLY, ARKQ, XLC, DBB, LDOS, SCHE, PHO, DG, CHTR, HZNP, IMTB, BK, IDLV, TWLO, ZS, PSCE,

SHOP, ESGU, ITB, LQD, CRM, AAPL, SMH, JNJ, SUB, FLC, KBH, BTZ, NOW, IEFA, GOOG, ERC, FTEC, IWP, VWO, ISRG, IHI, SPLG, BRK.B, INTC, FFC, PYPL, EFG, GLD, IEMG, TFI, IWO, IWS, T, STZ, HON, GNRC, MOS, MUB, TIP, AMZN, GOOGL, HD, BRK.A, ARKK, IAU, IWN, USMV, VLUE, CVX, ITW, WGO, ZBH, HPS, ESGE, IBB, MBB, PGF, SCZ, XPH, MO, ECL, F, MDT, PH, USB, WY, ET, NRZ, DOW, RNA, IEF, IJH, IXN, IYW, MTUM, USIG, NLY, CSCO, C, CMCSA, DUK, ETN, EMR, NEE, TT, IPG, LOW, PEP, PFE, PG, RDS.A, SBUX, TMO, TTE, UNH, VZ, DIS, TSI, MUI, JQC, PTY, BX, BIP, ABBV, BYND, BKLN, EFA, GSLC, IBUY, IJS, IWD, LIT, MINT, RSP, SCHA, SLV, SLYV, TLT, VGIT, VOT, VPL, VTI, MMM, ACN, ATVI, AMT, AON, ADSK, BP, BNS, BMY, CVS, CLX, KO, ABEV, COP, DHR, DE, D, DD, GD, GIS, IFF, IP, JPM, JCI, LH, MRVL, MRK, NFLX, LIN, TGT, URI, WMT, AWF, GGN, MA, V, KMI, TWTR, GCI, BABA, GNOG, AMLP, IGV, LMBS, MDY, SCHC, SCHF, SCHZ, SHYG, SPIP, USFR, VBK, VOE, VTIP, VXUS, Sold Out: GLW, HPQ, WHR, DVN, EBAY, PTH, AGRO, GWW, GE, SYY, IVZ, MGC, MAR, DAL, EFAV, IGLB, OMP, NEA, EMD, SNOW, HMLP, SDGR, JRI, SUSC, DSI, ESGD, HIG, CNX, QDF, SPSB, IYJ, SHM, STNG, FTF, MHLD, FEN, ADI, BDX, SCHW, NEM, SCCO, TSM, TEVA, NZF, NAD, NAC, NRK, BHK, AMTX, ETRN, MMT, OACB, HAACU, ENBL, MFA, GGB, SBS, NAKD, BEST, GASS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Co, sells Corning Inc, Shopify Inc, HP Inc, Whirlpool Corp, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwam Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nwam Llc owns 467 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 263,332 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,496 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,175 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 87,466 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 62,896 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 172,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $191.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 120,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 158,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2210.38%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 128,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1146.48%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 101,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 167.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 153,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 732.27%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $89.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 145,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Nwam Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $141.18 and $170.57, with an estimated average price of $156.14.